Times-Union Newspaper
Leesburg Council Continues Discussion On Refuse Ordinance
LEESBURG – Revisions to Leesburg’s refuse ordinance was a topic of discussion during the Town Council meeting Monday. The Council has been working on rewording the current ordinance since April because one of the problems the town has is people having excessive trash and other debris on their properties.
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne announces multi-million dollar development near Fourth and Calhoun Streets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne and its Community Development Division announced a private investment near the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun Streets. More Brewing Company plans to invest $6 million to build a two-story, 16,000 square-foot restaurant and brewery. City officials said this would be...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Plan Commission Approves PUD Update
Three months after approving the final plat for Harvest Ridge planned unit development (PUD) being developed by Menards, the Warsaw Plan Commission on Monday approved an update to the final plat. Menards Inc. originally petitioned for the final plat approval to subdivide 30.5 acres into 91 lots. The planned unit...
Times-Union Newspaper
County Plan Director Retiring After 45 Years
Dan Richard, who has been plan commission director for 45-plus years, is stepping down. Richard submitted his resignation at the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission’s meeting Wednesday. His letter stated he started and stopped such a letter many times in the last couple years. Not because he was anxious...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Library Board Learns About Success Of 2022 Summer Reading Challenge
Warsaw Community Public Library Board of Trustees learned about the success of this year's summer reading challenge during a brief meeting Monday. "By the end of July, we had 662 adults, 321 teens and 1,094 children registered to read pages or count minutes," said WCPL Director Ann Zydek. "Overall, we had a very successful program."
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake Lions Donates School Supplies To Claypool Elementary
Warsaw Community Schools thanks the Silver Lake Lions Club for their recent donation to students at Claypool Elementary School. Nichole Taylor, Angel McGlennen, Mia Smith and Lynda Schuster presented the donation. Taylor said, "Over $2,000 was donated by local businesses. We'd like to thank Silver Lake Lions Club;Shankster Brothers; Silver...
WANE-TV
More new single family homes planned for northwest Allen County
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — More than 200 new homes are slated to be built in Northwest Allen County, meaning more agricultural land will disappear. Beaumont, a new 165-lot development on 190 acres along Carroll Road, proposed by local developer Ric Zehr, is the latest of Zehr’s announcements, according to documents released Friday by the Allen County Plan Commission. Another smaller 29-acre subdivision, Broad Acres Extended, is planned for 53 lots, bringing the proposed new home total to 218 “estate” homes.
Times-Union Newspaper
Brian Samuel Dunlap
Brian Samuel Dunlap, of Mentone, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence at the age of 61. He was born on Sept. 19, 1960, in Needham Heights, Mass., to Phyllis Metta Christensen Dunlap and Russel H. Dunlap; they shared 46 years of marriage together. Brian...
Times-Union Newspaper
Stanczykiewicz To Speak At Nonprofit Leadership Workshop
KENDALLVILLE — One of Indiana’s leading voices on philanthropy and the nonprofit sector, Bill Stanczykiewicz, will be the featured presenter at a special all-day workshop in September at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. Stanczykiewicz, director of The Fund Raising School at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis’ Lilly Family...
WANE-TV
Important changes for bus riders at Fort Wayne Community Schools
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Renee Dawson paused for a moment when she was asked where she will be on Wednesday morning, her first school day as the new Director of Transportation for Fort Wayne Community Schools. “Everywhere,” she decided. “All around town, on the phone,” she continued....
Times-Union Newspaper
Janet Kay Shull
Janet Kay Shull, of Warsaw, passed away at 4:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne at the age of 81. She was born on May 31, 1941, in Paulding, Ohio, to Dorothy M. Sweitzer-Sinn Glass and Harold James Glass. On Dec. 26, 1964, she married her best friend and lifelong love, Robert Galen Shull. They were blessed to share 57 years of marriage together before she passed away. They spent their life together raising their three children, experiencing the joy of becoming grandparents and celebrating every birthday, graduation, holiday and everything in between.
Times-Union Newspaper
Indiana Delegation Introduces Bill To Rename St. Joseph VA Clinic In Honor Of Late Rep. Jackie Walorski
WASHINGTON – Friday, the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to name the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.”. District 2 U.S. Rep. Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two terms, a role in which she championed important...
WISH-TV
Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski
WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
Times-Union Newspaper
Indiana Department of Education Announces Employability Skills Grant Recipients, Additional Resources
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) recently awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce, according to a...
WANE-TV
Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.09.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:26 p.m. Friday - Jennifer Jean Bloom, 51, of 503 Edgewater Drive, lot 22, Syracuse, arrested for intimidation. Bond: $10,250. • 11:23 a.m. Saturday - Bruno Gomez Lopez, 34, of 1308 N. Park Ave., Warsaw, arrested...
Times-Union Newspaper
Funeral Services For Potts, Thomson Announced
Funeral services for Zachery Richard Potts, 27, Mishawaka, and Emma Lynn Thomson, 28, Washington, D.C., were announced over the weekend. Potts and Thomson were two of four people killed Wednesday when the Toyota RAV4 Potts was driving on Ind. 19, south of Ind. 119, went over the center line and crashed with a Buick LeSabre driven by Edith Jo Schmucker, 56, Nappanee.
Times-Union Newspaper
Coming Restaurants Get Alcohol Licenses OK’d
A new barbecue and pizza restaurant is tentatively opening in Mentone by late October, while a breakfast and lunch eatery is being planned for somewhere in Warsaw. The Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission heard about the businesses when their liquor licenses came before the board Thursday. Elisabeth Thompson, Mentone,...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka railroad crossing to close for two weeks
The Liberty Dr. railroad crossing, between Jefferson Blvd. and Broadway, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Canadian National Railway has stated that the crossing is expected to be in place until Friday, August 19 for railroad crossing repairs. Detour signs will be...
inkfreenews.com
Yard Trees Are Nearly Impossible To Sell For Timber
GOSHEN — I spoke to a person at the fair who had a walnut tree in his backyard. He had heard that walnut trees are valuable as timber and he was hoping to sell it, but had been turned down by several companies already. Trees that grow in urban...
