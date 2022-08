It’s not soccer season yet TC Fans but we’re excited to see new Head Coach, Jimmy Angeles take over the girls soccer program this year at Timber Creek High School. With that being said, Coach Angeles was recently invited to a podcast with The NashCast. To listen to the podcast with Coach Angeles, click on the following link -> TheNashCast. You can also follow The NashCast here or follow them on instagram at @thenashcastofficial.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO