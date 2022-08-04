Nicole Kidman Will Remain the Face of AMC Theaters

Read on collider.com
Character Actor Clu Gulager Dead at 93
Over the course of a 65-year career, character Clu Gulager became a recognizable face among film and TV lovers alike. Coming into prominence through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBC's The Tall Man, Gulager became a regular fixture on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sturges, Dan O'Bannon, John Landis, Sean Baker, and Quentin Tarantino, to name only a select few filmmakers, and establishing himself as a reliable and welcomed screen presence — especially in horror films. Now, after a long and well-accomplished career, it's been announced that Gulager has passed away of natural causes. He was 93.
‘Joker 2’: Zazie Beetz in Talks to Return for Sequel
Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her Joker role in the Warner Bros. and DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. The Todd Phillips directed movie, which is set to start shooting in December, is slated to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2024. The Emmy Award nominee would be returning...
'Nope': What Was Going on With the Cinematographer Antlers Holst?
Jordan Peele’s latest film Nope has once again inspired great conversations surrounding the treatment of film crews. The film’s protagonists – Emerald (Keke Palmer) and O.J. (Daniel Kaluuya) – run a horse training business. There’s also the cinematographer Antlers Holst who only joins the crew once he sees how dangerous the alien Jean Jacket can be. And then he nearly gets the entire group killed when he pushes for one last shot of the creatures’ insides. So, what is his deal? Holst, played well by Michael Wincott, appears to be a representative of the best and the worst of the Hollywood “dream industry,” capturing both the ingenuity of craftsmen and the toxic qualities that only bring people down for profits.
Zoey Deutch Discusses Generous Co-Stars, Positives of Method Acting, Her Producing Goals, 'Not Okay,' and More
Zoey Deutch has been busy carving her own path in this industry for years now, and it’s something special. Not only has she racked up credits that highlight her greatest strengths while also showing off her range in front of the lens, but she’s also put a considerable about of time into building her behind-the-scenes resume as well. In fact, her third film serving as a producer is now available to stream on Hulu. It’s Not Okay.
'Predator' Star Jesse Ventura Calls 'Prey' "Thoughtful, Creative and Wonderful"
It’s no secret that Prey is receiving praise from every direction for its tense action sequences, musical score by Sarah Schachner and Director Dan Trachtenberg’s (10 Cloverfield Lane) unique take on the fifth entry in the long-running Predator franchise. In fact, Jesse Ventura – retired professional wrestler and 38th Governor of Minnesota who most relevantly played Blain Cooper in the original 1987 Predator, which launched the franchise – took to Twitter to his extend his praise to the cast and crew directly.
'Batgirl' Reportedly Featured an Easter Egg for Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman
Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in August 2022
August in North America is summertime and a month to kick back and relax in the sun. These seven new releases on Hulu explore the carefree nature of love and the integrity of ambition, through tales that confirm our complexities even when we respond to what we consider as joy. These films show us a divergence of journeys in exploring heydays and what moments of looseness do to our experiences of constriction.
The 10 Highest-Grossing Screenwriters at the Worldwide Box Office
It isn't uncommon to talk about the highest-grossing movies of all time or even the highest-grossing actors or directors, but the importance of screenwriters can often go overlooked. Their stories are a big part of what brings audiences to pay for movie theater tickets, and it deserves to be recognized as such.
We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
'Mare of Easttown's James McArdle to Lead ‘Sexy Beast’ Prequel Series at Paramount+
Today, the cast has been announced for Paramount+’s prequel series for Sexy Beast. The prequel for the 2000 British black comedy crime film will star James McArdle and Emun Elliot, in roles originated by Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley, respectively, as they enter the criminal underworld of 90s London.
Jason Blum "Understands" Why 'Batgirl' Was Cancelled
Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest decision to scrap the Batgirl movie has shaken the industry. The unprecedented decision has not only left the talent attached to the project shocked and saddened but in the last few days has compelled many people to respond in their own way to the news. Big names like Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige and director James Gunn among others have reached out to directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to show support. It’s also reported that David Zaslav’s decision has nearly pushed DC Film president Walter Hamada to quit the studio. The latest studio executive to respond to the shocker is Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum.
11 Best Films of Wim Wenders From 'The American Friend' to 'Lightning Over Water'
Few directors are as gifted at embodying the tactile sensation of in-between-ness as German icon Wim Wenders. Even when Wenders isn’t making one of his beloved road odysseys, the characters in his pictures are constantly roaming, searching, forever looking for a place to call home, if only for a short while. A pioneer of the New German Cinema, Wenders is and was a bonafide visionary, and also the rare case of a filmmaker whose minor works remain fascinating.
MCU: 8 Marvel Movies & Shows to Watch Before Phase 5
The recent 2022 San Diego Comic-Con was a buzzing hive of excitement for fans as they saw project upon future project unveiled. Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios quickly stole the spotlight with its announcement of not one, but two phases worth of upcoming movies and tv shows. With a universe containing more...
Rosario Dawson Says 'The Punisher' is "Happening Again"
The MCU has had a lot of success with their various Disney+ series, but long before Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel were defending the small screen, street-level Marvel heroes’ home was on Netflix. One of the platform's most popular series was The Punisher. Now three years after that blood-soaked adaptation ended, former Marvel star Rosario Dawson has revealed that The Punisher is "happening again."
7 Best New Films and Shows on Shudder in August 2022
Just like the summer heat keeps sizzling our bodies, Shudder keeps on adding great horror content throughout the season. The streaming hub for all things ghoul has been holding the fort down for the genre as we await the inevitable onslaught of Fall’s offerings (and for a summer lineup, there are certainly some great indie gems to look out for). You have a great mix of talented up-and-comers alongside some bona fide classics returning to the service, and these selected titles showcase a sliver of the great stuff you can’t afford to miss out on.
The High Evolutionary: How the Guardians 3 Villain Connects to Scarlet Witch, X-Men & More
After fighting purple space warlords, an alien terrorist, and a sentient planet, one might be wondering just who can pose a threat to the Guardians of the Galaxy anymore. At SDCC, James Gunn revealed just who is going to challenge our favorite soft-rock heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It is none other than the purple-clad evil scientist The High Evolutionary, being portrayed by Gunn's Peacemaker collaborator Chukwudi Iwuji.
Will There Be a John Wick 5? Director Chad Stahelski on the Future of the Franchise
Ahead of J. J. Perry's directorial debut Day Shift, the film's producer—and John Wick director—Chad Stahelski chatted with Collider's own Steve Weintraub about his past and future projects. From working on the 2008 cult classic Speed Racer with The Wachowskis to the near decade-long success of the Keanu Reeves-starring action franchise John Wick, Stahelski gave a lot of insight into these projects. One question he was asked centered around John Wick 5, the follow-up to the upcoming John Wick 4 which is set to arrive on March 24, 2023, and whether the film still has a future, to which Stahelski not only answered the question but also gave a look into the director's mindset surrounding the success of the acclaimed action franchise.
