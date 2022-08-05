Monrovia Man Enters Plea, Sentenced For Death Of His Infant Daughter

Read on www.wfmd.com
Maryland law shields boy from charges in teen's shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.The boy was handling the gun at a Linnard Street home Saturday night when it accidentally discharged and a round struck Nykayia Strawder in the head, witnesses told police. Strawder was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.It remains unclear how the boy got hold of the firearm, which police later recovered.Under a new Maryland juvenile justice law, children under the age of 13 cannot be charged with a crime, and those...
wfmd.com
Man Charged With Fatal Shooting Inside A Frederick Fast Food Restaurant Goes On Trial This Week
The trial is expected to last all week, and possibly into next week. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The trial of a Frederick man for a deadly shooting is scheduled for this week. Darin Tyler Robey, 21, is charged with 1st-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a minor. for a shooting late last year at a local fast food restaurant.
Father accused of stabbing son’s acquaintance to death in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a fight between a father and son led to deadly stabbing Saturday. The Hagerstown Police Department said officers were in the area of 121 E. Washington St. after they received word of two people being stabbed. One person had cuts to the hands. The other person had […]
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Police Identify Suspect In Friday Night Murder
Officers are searching for the suspect. Ty Shan Jerome Dotson, (Photo from Hagerstown Police Dept.) Hagerstown, Md (KM) A suspect has been identified in a homicide in Hagerstown late Friday night. Ty Shan Jerome Dotson, 16, of Hagerstown is charged as an adult with 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault and handgun violations. The victim is identified as Taron Shawnta Trice, 44, of Silver Spring.
Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland
A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
wfmd.com
Former Drug Dealer Who Was Shot, Imprisoned Urges Young People To Make Wise Choices
Brandon McCallister was at the Stop The Violence Rally last Saturday In Frederick. Frederick, Md (KM) You could say he made it out alive. Brandon McCallister dealt drugs, when he was younger, and ended being shot and spending time in prison. He says he was able to turn his life around. “So fast forward to being shot again, in prison multiple times. My son—born in jail—getting shot. I started realizing that you know what ‘give myself a chance.’ There’s another way to hustle. And I believe that’s I’m a hustler, that I can still find a way to make money without selling drugs,” he says.
wfmd.com
Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing In Hagerstown
Officers responded to an initial call for a fight between a father and son. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Hagerstown Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that began as a fight between a father and son. On Saturday evening around 8 PM officers responded to the area of 121 E....
cleveland19.com
Former East Cleveland police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Maryland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Police Department (ECPD) is mourning the motorcycle crash death of a former officer. According to Maryland State Police, Shaun Vincent Thomas died Sunday morning on I-270 in Ijamsville. East Cleveland police called Thomas “one of the most respectful (and soft-spoken) individuals you’d...
northernvirginiamag.com
Woman Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Manassas Food Lion Shooting
The 24-year-old man from in the 2016 shooting died from a gunshot wound. A Woodbridge woman was found guilty last week of first-degree murder nearly six years after a shooting in the parking lot of a Manassas Food Lion left a 24-year-old man dead. Roberta Brandon, 29, will be sentenced...
fox5dc.com
Man with BB gun causes scare at Gaithersburg Target
Police in Montgomery County arrested a man with a BB gun at the Target store in Gaithersburg after receiving reports that a person was spotted inside the store with a gun Saturday night. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports.
Man charged after threatening family with arson
BOONSBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Boonsboro man was charged after he poured gasoline in the living room of his home to threaten arson. Fire Marshals responded to the 300 block of Lanafield Circle on Thursday evening after 52-year-old Bruce Lovins made arson threats toward his family members. Officials said that Lovins grabbed a […]
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Shooting at McDonald’s on Saturday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting that occurred Saturday night, August 6, at the McDonald’s located located in the Glenmont Shopping Center in the Wheaton Glenmont area. According to MCPD:. “On August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 12300 block...
Hagerstown police investigate murder at apartment complex
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot a person a number of times, killing that person in the parking lot of an apartment community Friday night. The Hagerstown Police Department said it happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1400 Haven Road. Officers believe the shooting […]
wfmd.com
Motorcycle Crash On 270 In Frederick County Kills Man From Ohio
Crash happened Sunday morning near Doctor Perry Road. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Frederick County. At about 9 a.m. troopers responded to the area of 270 Northbound after Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville for a report...
abc27.com
22-year old dies in York County crash
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
Brandywine man charged with Attempted Murder
On August 4 at 5:24 a.m., officers responded to the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville for the report of a stabbing. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim heard a noise in a spare bedroom of his residence. As he went to investigate, the victim was immediately attacked by a person he recognized as […]
WTOP
1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
NBC Washington
Family Concerned for Missing 15-Year-Old from Maryland
The Montgomery County Department of Police is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Cabin John, Maryland. Tatum Tomlinson was last seen at 9 a.m. on Sunday in the 6700 block of Tomlinson Terrace. Tomlinson is described as having blonde hair, blue yes, 56” tall and 112 pounds. She was...
NBC Washington
4 Minors Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Southeast DC
Four minors were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash between a car and a bus in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, authorities said. At around 8:15 a.m., Prince George’s County police said they saw a carjacked vehicle around the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road in Maryland. They believe the car had been stolen around 2:50 a.m.
wfmd.com
Homicide Under Investigation In Hagerstown
The victim had been shot multiple times. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police are investigating a homicide. Just after 11:00 PM on Friday, authorities were dispatched to the Stone Ridge Apartments and Town Houses in the 1400 block of Haven Road. They found a deceased individual who had been shot multiple times.
