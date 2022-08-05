ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia Man Enters Plea, Sentenced For Death Of His Infant Daughter

Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland

A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
MONROVIA, MD
