Monrovia Man Enters Plea, Sentenced For Death Of His Infant Daughter

Brandon McCallister was at the Stop The Violence Rally last Saturday In Frederick. Frederick, Md (KM) You could say he made it out alive. Brandon McCallister dealt drugs, when he was younger, and ended being shot and spending time in prison. He says he was able to turn his life around. “So fast forward to being shot again, in prison multiple times. My son—born in jail—getting shot. I started realizing that you know what ‘give myself a chance.’ There’s another way to hustle. And I believe that’s I’m a hustler, that I can still find a way to make money without selling drugs,” he says.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO