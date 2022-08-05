ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Lock Haven University graduate lands dream job at Penn State

State College, Pa. — Alyssa Felty has sailed from recent Lock Haven University graduate to Penn State University staff member. Felty graduated from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management in 2022, then completed her Master's degree this May. Just a couple of months later, Penn State University named her Director of Events. Felty previously participated in an internship at Penn State where she assisted with...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
State College

Shapiro Brings Campaign for Governor to State College

Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
City
State College, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County camp that teaches teens criminal justice, teamwork ends with obstacle course

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Camp Cadet at Mount Aloysius College wraps up Saturday, August 6 with graduation after the campers’ final test. The week-long sleepaway camp introduced 12-to-15-year-old Cambria County kids to the criminal justice system and law enforcement while teaching strength, grit and determination. The cadets passed the camp by completing an obstacle […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tickets available to see Jon Lovitz in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Jon Lovitz, the comedian, and actor, is coming to Altoona to perform in the Mishler Theatre on Thursday, August 11. Tickets are $35 – $40 and the Rated-R show is happening from 7:30 -10:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael Lovitz is known for voicing Jay Sherman from The Critic and for being […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Live Music#Flutopia
NorthcentralPA.com

Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store

Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Penn State should realize keeping secrets doesn't work

The backlash felt by the university in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal was not because an employee committed a crime. That can happen to any employer — public, private, parochial — and it has. A business or organization does what it can to hire good people and prevent problems, but nothing is foolproof.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Gov. Wolf Celebrates Unwavering Commitment to Pennsylvania Agriculture, PA Farm Bill Investments Surpass $76 Million

HARRISBURG, PA- Governor Tom Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding Thursday were surrounded by recipients of a diversity of PA Farm Bill grant program funding to highlight the Wolf Administration’s unwavering support for Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. The PA Farm Bill celebration was held at the 150-year old Hess Farm in State College.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The South Carolina man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Debra M. Miller, 67

Debra M. Miller, 67, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2022 at Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Debra was born in Williamsport on March 23, 1955 to Charles A. and Arlene E. (Harman) Prentiss. Debra was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed piecing together puzzles, painting pictures on...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy