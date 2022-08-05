Read on www.statecollege.com
Lock Haven University graduate lands dream job at Penn State
State College, Pa. — Alyssa Felty has sailed from recent Lock Haven University graduate to Penn State University staff member. Felty graduated from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management in 2022, then completed her Master's degree this May. Just a couple of months later, Penn State University named her Director of Events. Felty previously participated in an internship at Penn State where she assisted with...
State College
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Unranked in Preseason Coaches Poll
Penn State football is not ranked in the preseason USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll released on Monday afternoon, marking the first time the Nittany Lions did not start the season ranked in the poll since 2016. Receiving 246 votes, Penn State is effectively the No. 27 team in the poll, trailing...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
State College
Shapiro Brings Campaign for Governor to State College
Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Cambria County camp that teaches teens criminal justice, teamwork ends with obstacle course
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Camp Cadet at Mount Aloysius College wraps up Saturday, August 6 with graduation after the campers’ final test. The week-long sleepaway camp introduced 12-to-15-year-old Cambria County kids to the criminal justice system and law enforcement while teaching strength, grit and determination. The cadets passed the camp by completing an obstacle […]
No more free lunches. Centre County schools urge parents to sign up for free and reduced meals
Districts are recommending eligible families sign up for subsidized lunches before school starts in late August. Here’s how to sign up.
Tickets available to see Jon Lovitz in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Jon Lovitz, the comedian, and actor, is coming to Altoona to perform in the Mishler Theatre on Thursday, August 11. Tickets are $35 – $40 and the Rated-R show is happening from 7:30 -10:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael Lovitz is known for voicing Jay Sherman from The Critic and for being […]
6 finalists, hundreds of wings, 1 winner: Tussey Mountain’s WingFest crowns 2022 champ
Winners from all six weeks returned for the final competition.
State College
Penn State Football: Mitchell Tinsley Is His Own Man, but He’s Also a Lot Like Jahan Dotson
It’s hard to ignore the similarities between former Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson and current Nittany Lion wideout Mitchell Tinsley. For one. Tinsley is wearing No. 5 — an homage to his favorite college player, former USC great Reggie Bush — but also the same number his predecessor helped make popular in many a Penn State household.
Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store
Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
New State College restaurant all about ‘egg, beef and bacon’ is coming to the former Baby’s diner
Look for a menu that has comfort items with French flair.
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Penn State should realize keeping secrets doesn't work
The backlash felt by the university in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal was not because an employee committed a crime. That can happen to any employer — public, private, parochial — and it has. A business or organization does what it can to hire good people and prevent problems, but nothing is foolproof.
phl17.com
Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths & house fire; police reports
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was...
therecord-online.com
Gov. Wolf Celebrates Unwavering Commitment to Pennsylvania Agriculture, PA Farm Bill Investments Surpass $76 Million
HARRISBURG, PA- Governor Tom Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding Thursday were surrounded by recipients of a diversity of PA Farm Bill grant program funding to highlight the Wolf Administration’s unwavering support for Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. The PA Farm Bill celebration was held at the 150-year old Hess Farm in State College.
Little League World Series to look like it did before pandemic except for 4 more teams | How to watch it
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The Little League World Series returns to normalcy for the first time in three years but there will be a number of changes. The biggest one as the series marks its 75th year is the expansion to 20 teams. Two U.S. teams and two international teams have been added.
abc27.com
Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The South Carolina man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a...
webbweekly.com
Debra M. Miller, 67
Debra M. Miller, 67, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2022 at Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Debra was born in Williamsport on March 23, 1955 to Charles A. and Arlene E. (Harman) Prentiss. Debra was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed piecing together puzzles, painting pictures on...
Centre County furniture store set to close after nearly 50 years in business
It started in 1975 as an electronics store.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Slides on Wet Roadway, Rolls Over on Interstate 80 in Pine Township
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer slid on the wet roadway and rolled over on Interstate 80 in Pine Township on Friday night. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:07 p.m. on Friday, August 5, along Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
