NC AG Stein: The Right to Reproductive Health Care is on the Ballot

No Longer Barred From Bars: NC House Bill Removes Membership Fee Requirement
Whether you’re in a local garage band or a neighborhood knitting group, it’s nice to be a member of a club. But early last month, a new bill signed away the membership requirement for bars, making it so everyone can enjoy the fun—whether you’re in the club or not.
NC Republican Leaders Try To Revive 20-Week Abortion Ban
A 20-week abortion ban may soon come back to North Carolina as Republican leaders try to reinstate a piece of legislation that was deemed unconstitutional in 2019. The 1973 ban, which was amended by the state legislature in 2015, prevents abortions after 20 weeks unless the woman's life or a "major bodily function" is at immediate risk.
Voting Rights Restored for NC Residents Serving Felony Sentences
For almost seven years since being released from prison in 2004, Dennis Gaddy was unable to vote. Because North Carolina law prohibited voting rights for people serving felony parole or probation, Gaddy was among 56,000 North Carolinians who could not participate in various local, state, and federal elections. “I come...
Why Are So Many Pregnant Women Heading to the Emergency Department?
This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. More pregnant women are arriving in emergency departments seeking care in recent years. That trend was revealed in a recent review of data from between 2016 and 2020 showing that 10 percent of emergency department visits among women of reproductive age were pregnancy-related.
Ad Highlighting Beasley’s Commitment to Supporting Congressional Stock Trading Ban Airs in NC Today
Last year, the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission investigated North Carolina’s long-serving senior senator, Richard Burr, for potential insider trading when he offloaded a bunch of stock related to the hospitality industry for $1.25 million at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Google searches for U.S. House Speaker...
Beasley vs. Budd: With 12 Weeks to Go, Dem. Senate Candidate Finds Momentum
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. With less than three months to go before the start of early voting, North Carolina’s closely watched contest for an open U.S. Senate seat remains as close as it is contentious. Going into summer the race between Rep. Ted Budd...
North Carolina Chick-Fil-A Draws Heat for Soliciting Volunteers to Work the Drive-Thru
America’s favorite God-fearing, gay-hating, chicken-crusading fast-food chain has come under fire once again, this time for attempting to pay workers with sandwiches instead of money. In a now-deleted July 26 Facebook post, a Chick-Fil-A franchise in Hendersonville, North Carolina—best known for employing despicable North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn for...
Advocates for Medical Marijuana Thought This Was Going To Be the Year
This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. Chris Suttle planned his funeral five years ago. The commercial insurance consultant was diagnosed with a frontal lobe brain mass in 2017. Doctors left him with two choices: undergo a full craniotomy and biopsy the mass to see if it was aggressive or simply wait out his fate.
Proposal Would Dramatically Overhaul How North Carolina Governs Its Public Schools
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. A bill that would require State Board of Education members to be elected is a “horrible idea” that could exacerbate the state’s growing partisan divide over public schools, says June Atkinson, a former state superintendent of public instruction.
NYT Op-Ed: NC Congressional District Offers 'Two Versions of America ... at War'
At the high school I attended in northern Durham, there was a section of the student parking lot widely known as “Redneck Row.”. The name, I assume, was inspired by the procession of Chevy Silverados and Ford F-150s—most with lifted suspensions and Confederate flags mounted in their flatbeds—that parked there each day.
Youth Mental Health Crisis Is “Next Wave of the Pandemic,” Duke Psychiatrist Says
This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. More than $110 billion has been awarded to North Carolina in federal aid to help battle COVID-19 as wave after wave of variants spread illness and disruption—even for President Joe Biden, who now has to isolate at the White House after testing positive for the virus.
Op-Ed: Ted Budd Travels on the Special Interest Dime
The more we learn about Congressman Ted Budd, the more clear it becomes that he is a corrupt politician who plays by his own rules to help himself and his wealthy donors—at the expense of North Carolina families. North Carolinians who turned on the TV over the spring saw...
How Healthy Are NC’s Women, And Are Their Needs Ready To Be Met?
This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. Since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion at the end of June, women’s health issues have been front and center in the news. That makes a report card on women’s health in North Carolina, which was released in May, even more timely.
15 Minutes: Aida Guo, 18
How did you first hear about the #makenoisetoday “Letters to …” contest, and what inspired you to enter?. I actually saw this on a website from North Carolina Asian Americans together. I was a senior in high school, so I was applying to colleges and thinking about how this was a pretty good scholarship opportunity and how I like writing, and the prompt of writing a letter to somebody who had impacted your identity stuck out to me, since I’d thought a lot about my identity during college applications. So I ended up applying.
