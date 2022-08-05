ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

NC AG Stein: The Right to Reproductive Health Care is on the Ballot

By Lynn Bonner
indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on indyweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
indyweeknc

NC Republican Leaders Try To Revive 20-Week Abortion Ban

A 20-week abortion ban may soon come back to North Carolina as Republican leaders try to reinstate a piece of legislation that was deemed unconstitutional in 2019. The 1973 ban, which was amended by the state legislature in 2015, prevents abortions after 20 weeks unless the woman's life or a "major bodily function" is at immediate risk.
POLITICS
indyweeknc

Voting Rights Restored for NC Residents Serving Felony Sentences

For almost seven years since being released from prison in 2004, Dennis Gaddy was unable to vote. Because North Carolina law prohibited voting rights for people serving felony parole or probation, Gaddy was among 56,000 North Carolinians who could not participate in various local, state, and federal elections. “I come...
ELECTIONS
indyweeknc

Why Are So Many Pregnant Women Heading to the Emergency Department?

This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. More pregnant women are arriving in emergency departments seeking care in recent years. That trend was revealed in a recent review of data from between 2016 and 2020 showing that 10 percent of emergency department visits among women of reproductive age were pregnancy-related.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
indyweeknc

North Carolina Chick-Fil-A Draws Heat for Soliciting Volunteers to Work the Drive-Thru

America’s favorite God-fearing, gay-hating, chicken-crusading fast-food chain has come under fire once again, this time for attempting to pay workers with sandwiches instead of money. In a now-deleted July 26 Facebook post, a Chick-Fil-A franchise in Hendersonville, North Carolina—best known for employing despicable North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn for...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
indyweeknc

Advocates for Medical Marijuana Thought This Was Going To Be the Year

This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. Chris Suttle planned his funeral five years ago. The commercial insurance consultant was diagnosed with a frontal lobe brain mass in 2017. Doctors left him with two choices: undergo a full craniotomy and biopsy the mass to see if it was aggressive or simply wait out his fate.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Health Care#Reproductive Health#Legislature#Abortion Law#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Nc Ag#The U S Supreme Court#Republican
indyweeknc

How Healthy Are NC’s Women, And Are Their Needs Ready To Be Met?

This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. Since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion at the end of June, women’s health issues have been front and center in the news. That makes a report card on women’s health in North Carolina, which was released in May, even more timely.
EDUCATION
indyweeknc

15 Minutes: Aida Guo, 18

How did you first hear about the #makenoisetoday “Letters to …” contest, and what inspired you to enter?. I actually saw this on a website from North Carolina Asian Americans together. I was a senior in high school, so I was applying to colleges and thinking about how this was a pretty good scholarship opportunity and how I like writing, and the prompt of writing a letter to somebody who had impacted your identity stuck out to me, since I’d thought a lot about my identity during college applications. So I ended up applying.
SOCIETY
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy