Ford Street Project partially stalled to evaluate fair distribution of Measure B funds

Read on mendovoice.com
Related
Sonoma County conducts emergency planning for drought
(KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County held a virtual town hall on Thursday sharing details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought it is currently dealing with. “We’re in a significant drought,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said. “Conserve water. Every drop counts.” It was the county’s fourth virtual town hall […]
krcrtv.com
Local wood craftsman repurposes 1,500-year-old Redwood tree into luxury table
REDDING, Calif. — It's a magnificent piece of Mother Earth seen at its core. A local Redding man specializing in woodwork repurposed a table from a 1,500-year-old Redwood Tree. The root of a Redwood Tree blew down from a wind storm in the Sonoma County area around 15 years...
mendofever.com
Mother in Critical Condition—Infant Uninjured—Lakeport Man Booked for DUI After Ukiah Fairgrounds Collision
A Lake County man finds himself behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning booked for felony driving under the influence causing bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department Lieutenant Thomas...
mendofever.com
Eggs Thrown At Vehicle, Male And Female Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 08.06.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mendofever.com
Willits Shooting, Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in...
mendofever.com
Humpback Whales Breach Off the Mendocino County Coast—A Dispatch from Mendonoma
The following is an article written by Jeanne Jackson for her blog Mendonoma Sightings where she documents the wildlife, the land, and the waters of our coast. John and Janice Batchelder spotted whales off of The Sea Ranch. John wrote, “On Thursday afternoon Janice noticed all the humpback whales working their way north. They were lots of them, and that’s something we haven’t seen for a while. As I tried to capture a few pictures she pointed out that I was missing all the breaching whales, which for a while, were everywhere I wasn’t shooting. I did finally get a few shots and I have attached one for your use showing two humpback whales breaching simultaneously. It is evidence of all the activity we were able to enjoy.”
mendofever.com
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds
Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
Wildfire breaks out in Lake County; evacuation order lifted
The evacuation order amid safety concerns over the Ogulin Fire burning in Clearlake, California has been lifted.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Stop Sideshow; Impound Nine Cars
Law enforcement in Santa Rosa shut down a large sideshow heading into the weekend. Police were called to the incident happening at Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue on Friday and found 20 cars performing reckless stunts. Officers say the drivers sped off but were later found by Sonoma Police at 5th and Davis Streets. Authorities were able to block off the area and arrested several people along with impounding nine cars. Santa Rosa Police thanked the community for giving important info which helped lead to the shutdown.
mendofever.com
Washington Woman Admits to Law Enforcement She Sparked Yesterday’s Ogulin Fire in Clearlake
41-year-old Angela Kay Smith of Centralia, Washington has been booked into the Lake County jail facing two charges of arson after allegedly admitting to law enforcement a cigarette she was smoking sparked the Ogulin Fire that grew to 17.2 acres and caused mandatory evacuations yesterday afternoon. Sergeant Mike Perreault of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Woman Allegedly Provides Two False Names During Arrest
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens hosts 29th annual ‘Art in the Gardens’
The Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens hosted its 29th anniversary Art in the Gardens event, celebrating local art on the 47 acres of coastal gardens. Stretching over August 6 and 7, the event showcased four local bands and over 30 artists. The event, hosted on the botanical gardens’ event lawn, also had local food vendors including Cowlicks Ice Cream and Taqueria Ramirez.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Shelter in Place Issued]Music Video Filming in Willits Turns Into a Shootout
On-going scanner traffic indicates chaotic circumstances are playing out this evening. The dispatcher is reporting that a group of men on Willits’s Trembly Court was taking part in the filming of a music video when some sort of incident occurred forcing them to quickly flee in a vehicle as two cars pursued and shot at them.
sonomacountygazette.com
Photo gallery: Scenes from opening day of the Sonoma County Fair
The 2022 Sonoma County Fair is upon us! After a two-year hiatus, the fair returned to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, opening on Thursday, Aug. 4. The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 14. The fair is closed Monday, Aug. 8. Share your fair photos with the Gazette community! Email editor@sonomacountygazette.com.
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Flares Up on Ukiah’s North State Street
Scanner traffic beginning around 6:48 p.m. indicates a small vegetation fire has flared up in dry grass near the intersection of Ukiah’s North State Street and Orr Springs Road. By 7:00 p.m., the fire’s forward progress was stopped. The Incident Commander described the fire as a 100’x50′ spot...
mendofever.com
Two-Vehicle Traffic Collision on Ukiah’s North State Street Causes Minor Injuries
Scanner traffic beginning at 3:52 p.m. indicates that a two-vehicle collision near the 400 block of Ukiah’s North State. The accident was reportedly witnessed by firefighters and the Incident Commander reported four total passengers with one requiring medical evaluation for minor injuries. Please remember that this story is unfolding....
mendofever.com
Traffic Logjam on Highway 101 South of Hopland After Single Vehicle Accident
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that a truck pulling a trailer wrecked just south of the Green Bridge in Hopland at approximately 12:10 p.m. The truck is reportedly off of the roadway but the 25′ trailer blocked the northbound lane of Highway 101....
Comments / 0