‘Like every time I close my eyes, I see it’: Bainbridge woman beaten in road rage incident speaks out

A Bainbridge man was arrested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Damon Jay Scott was arrested on one count of battery after assaulting an employee of the V8P Shop Tuesday morning. According to Bainbridge Public Safety’s official report, the victim had arrived at the shop for work, when Scott backed his vehicle up and nearly struck hers. According to the victim, she honked her horn to let Scott know she was behind him.

BAINBRIDGE, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO