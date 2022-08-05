‘Like every time I close my eyes, I see it’: Bainbridge woman beaten in road rage incident speaks out

Read on www.walb.com
Annalynn
4d ago
don't expect to get ANY mental health treatment in this town! nonexistent!
5
WALB 10
Nigel Brown's mom reflects on one year since he was killed in a drive-by shooting
APD Chief Michael Persley reflects on one year since Nigel Brown killing. APD Chief Michael Persley sat down with WALB's Molly Godley to talk and reflect on the one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting. Updated: 17 hours ago. Albany community reflects on 1 year...
WALB 10
Peaceful protest held for 1 year since Nigel Brown’s death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several events on Monday to mark the solemn one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting. On Monday, a peaceful protest against gun violence began at 9 a.m. It is expected to last until noon in downtown Albany. On Monday...
WJCL
Police: Suspects charged with 5 counts of attempted murder after gunfire in Bluffton
Monday update: The Bluffton Police Department has issued the following statement regarding the arrest of two men in connection with the shooting. "At approximately 2:34PM (8/7/22), Officer received a report of gunshots possibly coming from two vehicles on New Riverside Road. Upon arrival, Officers located shell casings on the roadway. Moments later, Beaufort County Communications advised subjects had just walked into a local medical center with gunshot wounds (non-life-threatening). Officers responded to that location and located one of the two vehicles involved in the incident.
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
Post-Searchlight
Damon Scott charged with battery after assault witnessed
A Bainbridge man was arrested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Damon Jay Scott was arrested on one count of battery after assaulting an employee of the V8P Shop Tuesday morning. According to Bainbridge Public Safety’s official report, the victim had arrived at the shop for work, when Scott backed his vehicle up and nearly struck hers. According to the victim, she honked her horn to let Scott know she was behind him.
WCTV
Quincy man arrested for attempted murder
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday evening near the 500 block of Williams Street. According to QPD, 19-year-old, Joe Cox, was having an argument with a victim over money matters. Cox shot the victim in the lower right abdomen and fled from the...
wdhn.com
Third suspect arrested in the case of the double murder of a Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third suspect has been arrested in the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. Police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan, and have charged him with capital murder-kidnapping, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay...
wfxl.com
BOLO: Albany Police Department looking for aggravated assault suspect
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s assistance in locating Victor Alexander Carter. The 38-year-old is wanted on the following charges:. Aggravated assault (DV) Criminal damage to property 2nd degree. Police say he stands at 5’10" and weighs 250 pounds. Anyone who has...
Marianna man dies in Jackson County car accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed in a single car crash early Saturday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said an SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 73 at 1:30 a.m. before the driver ran off the road when trying to make a left turn. Troopers said the 19-year-old […]
WALB 10
1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested and charged in connection to an assault incident that happened at a vape shop in Bainbridge Tuesday morning. Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery. Witnesses told WALB that the incident happened after an employee honked at Scott, notifying...
WCTV
Marianna man killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning due to losing control of his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. when the man was traveling northbound on State Road 73. The driver lost control of...
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
WALB 10
Albany community reflects on 1 year since Nigel Brown’s death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On August 8, Yolander Brown will memorialize a full year since her son, Nigel, was killed in his sleep. Since his death, Yolander has hosted many events to help spread awareness in hopes it will help find the killer and help her family with the loss. One of those was a car wash to help pay for Nigel’s funeral.
dothanpd.org
Second Suspect Arrested and Additional Suspects Wanted in the Two-State Double Murder
On 7/28/2022, the Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Department began a joint investigation into a double murder. The investigation led to the discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay Road in Holmes County, Florida. The bodies are believed to be those of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, who were listed as missing persons from Dothan, Alabama on 7/11/2022.
Suspect indicted for murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that Kurstin Hinson, 27, has been arrested for the murder of Megan Hoffman.
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 5-7, 2022
Christopher Baker, 49, Grand Ridge, Florida: Sexual battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kaleem Robinson, 29, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Pinellas County: Marianna Police Department. Keandre Riley, 23, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Liberty County: Marianna Police Department. Henry Carter, 52, Graceville, Florida: Violation of injunction: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Shark attack survivor, Addison Bethea, discharged from TMH
At Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare's Rehabilitation Center, you won't find Addison Bethea. After calling TMH her home for the past 35 days, Addison is heading home.
GEORGIA: Three individuals enter guilty pleas related to 10-kilo meth bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Albany, Georgia, residents pled guilty to conspiracy charges relating to various drugs found during a traffic stop, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. Matthew Bridges, 29; Terrance Battle, 41; and Quannesha Gatling all pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, […]
wfxl.com
One injured after Albany shooting on Wednesday
One man was left injured following a shooting in Dougherty County Wednesday. Albany police responded to Phoebe Main in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm. The victim told police that he was shot after leaving Legend Lounge & Bar located in the 700 Block of E Broad Ave.
