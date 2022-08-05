Read on www.wate.com
‘We are excited’: Two-story Topgolf in Farragut sets opening date
Dallas-based Topgolf Entertainment Group on Monday confirmed the opening date for its Knoxville area venue, marking the company's 79th global venue as well as an expansion of its Tennessee footprint.
South Broadway set for overnight closure on Tuesday
Knoxville Utilities Board is planning to close South Broadway and West Jackson Avenue lanes overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
Morgan County school bus catches fire near Knoxville
A bus from Morgan County with no children was driving through Knoxville on Monday when it caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters.
Mining collapse creates huge hole near Knox County home
MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County family is uncertain about how to deal with a huge hole that opened up on their property in Mascot. The state says the large hole is the result of a mine collapse and the failure of an underground mine room. Both Savannah...
New director named for Anderson County animal shelter
A familiar face in the East Tennessee animal rescue industry has made a move to a neighboring county. Anderson County announced its new director of Animal Care & Control.
2 Knoxville teens are the future leaders of tomorrow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else. Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college. Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School...
Knoxville bar offering good times without alcohol
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a place to let loose without the pressure of drinking alcohol, you can find that and much more in Knoxville’s Marble City neighborhood. The Boocherie, a sober-based bar started by the creator of Frog Juice Kombucha, opened up its...
First day of school for Knox County students
Monday marks Knox County students' first day of the 2022-23 school year.
Sweet P’s BBQ owner picking up pieces after crash closes Fountain City location
The owners of Sweet P's BBQ are assessing the damage after a car crashed into their building over the weekend.
Knoxville, one of 3 Tennessee cities on list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, Knoxville was named one of the cheapest cities in America to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Knoxville police watchdog committee welcomes new members
Knoxville has a new police chief and the city has new members on its Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC).
6,000 attend ‘Shoes for School’ 20th anniversary in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An estimated 6,000 people attended Knoxville Area Urban League’s “Shoes for Schools” event on Saturday, Aug. 6. For the 20th anniversary of the event, community partners and the Knoxville Area Urban League worked together and doubled the number of children who received shoes from last year.
Sevier County tasked with replacing Collin Shannon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- There will be a new face under center for the Sevier County Smoky Bears this season. Head coach Todd Loveday looks to 6-5 junior signal-caller Christian Hoffman to replace Collin Shannon, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. “He throws the ball really hard,” said outside linebacker Bryson Lane. “He’s getting […]
Silver Alert issued for Gatlinburg woman
The TBI has issued a Tennessee Silver Alert for a 76-year-old woman missing from Gatlinburg who may in the Smokies.
Madisonville water balloon fight aims to raise overdose awareness
To help raise overdose awareness, the Monroe County Prevention Coalition (PWC) has joined with the City of Madisonville and the Downtown Madisonville Alliance to host the ‘Smash the Stigma’ Community Water Balloon Fight on Saturday, August 27th.
Arkansas judge’s body found at bottom of lake after family vacation
Authorities discovered the body of an Arkansas judge at the bottom of a lake after he apparently ventured off alone during a vacation with family and friends over the weekend.
Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
