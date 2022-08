If you are a Timber Creek student and are interested in trying out for the baseball team for the fall 2022 season, tryouts will take place on Tuesday, September 6th at 4PM. Registration is currently open to all 9-12th grade students zoned for Timber Creek High School. Please use the following link to register: www.timbercreekHSbaseball.com.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO