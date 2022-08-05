ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Dick Cheney Labels Trump a Coward in Campaign Ad for Daughter Liz

By Matt Young
 4 days ago
Timothy A. Clary/Getty

Former Vice President Dick Cheney slammed Donald Trump and labeled him a “coward” in a new campaign ad for daughter Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). In the video, “He Knows It,” released Thursday, the 81-year-old former veep warned that the former president is one of the United States’ biggest threats. “In our nation’s 246-year history there has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know it.” The 60-second ad comes days before his daughter’s Republican primary election in Wyoming. Liz Cheney has been one of Trump’s most vocal Republican critics and has led the charge surrounding the House select committee’s investigation over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A swathe of big names responded to the video across social platforms, including Rex Chapman and ex-Mike Pence aide Olivia Troye, who commented that the video was “the truth. Nothing but the truth.”

