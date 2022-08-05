Sewage flows into the Pacific Ocean after two sewer pipes break in Tijuana

Read on www.kusi.com
kusi.com
San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa
MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
kusi.com
Chairman Daniel Salgado discusses how Prop. 27 would harm local casinos
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chairman Daniel Salgado of the Cahuilla Band of Indians talked to Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” about how Prop. 27 could harm San Diego’s local casinos. Prop. 27 would allow Californians to bet on sports and other competitions online, but...
kusi.com
San Diego State University reinstates mask mandate for students and staff
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In response to rising COVID cases across San Diego County, San Diego State University has announced that they are reinstating a mask mandate for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, beginning August 15th. The mandate will apply to indoor places such as classrooms...
kusi.com
Mother and child on eBike stuck by SUV in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A mother was in the hospital Monday with serious injuries after an accident with an SUV. The 35-year-old woman was traveling near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street with her 16-month-old daughter when the two collided with a 42-year-old woman in a Toyota 4-Runner around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.
kusi.com
San Diego State Football opens Fall Camp to prepare for 2022 season
San Diego State Football opened their Fall Camp with just under one month until their season opener against the University of Arizona, which will be the Grand Opening of Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley. There were many familiar faces at Aztecs training camp including leading receiver and Christian alum Jesse...
kusi.com
Nick Herrmann, former Torrey Pines Falcon basketball star, dies from cancer
NORTHRIDGE (KUSI) – Nick Herrmann, who battled back from a cancerous tumor in his left leg to help Torrey Pines High School win a basketball championship and committed to play for Cal State Northridge, has died at age 20 after a second cancer fight. “This morning at 7:40 a.m.,...
kusi.com
Stars of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Jon Heder & Jon Gries join Good Morning San Diego
The beloved indie classic Napoleon Dynamite was made 18 years ago. Since then much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly, the dialogue makes Napoleon Dynamite one of the most quoted movies of our time. It makes us laugh – and laugh hard – over and over again. This unique evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).
