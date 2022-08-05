ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sewage flows into the Pacific Ocean after two sewer pipes break in Tijuana

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kusi.com

San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mother and child on eBike stuck by SUV in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A mother was in the hospital Monday with serious injuries after an accident with an SUV. The 35-year-old woman was traveling near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street with her 16-month-old daughter when the two collided with a 42-year-old woman in a Toyota 4-Runner around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

San Diego State Football opens Fall Camp to prepare for 2022 season

San Diego State Football opened their Fall Camp with just under one month until their season opener against the University of Arizona, which will be the Grand Opening of Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley. There were many familiar faces at Aztecs training camp including leading receiver and Christian alum Jesse...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Stars of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Jon Heder & Jon Gries join Good Morning San Diego

The beloved indie classic Napoleon Dynamite was made 18 years ago. Since then much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly, the dialogue makes Napoleon Dynamite one of the most quoted movies of our time. It makes us laugh – and laugh hard – over and over again. This unique evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).
SAN DIEGO, CA

