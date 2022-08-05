Read on www.wate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
‘We are excited’: Two-story Topgolf in Farragut sets opening date
Dallas-based Topgolf Entertainment Group on Monday confirmed the opening date for its Knoxville area venue, marking the company's 79th global venue as well as an expansion of its Tennessee footprint.
South Broadway set for overnight closure on Tuesday
Knoxville Utilities Board is planning to close South Broadway and West Jackson Avenue lanes overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
Union County is trying to build the program back up
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Union County Patriots finished the 2021 season with a 2-6 record, but three of those losses were by eight or fewer points. “Expectations are to get back to where we were before COVID. We actually made the playoffs,” said Union County head coach Steven Smith. “We were one game […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATE
Mining collapse creates huge hole near Knox County home
MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County family is uncertain about how to deal with a huge hole that opened up on their property in Mascot. The state says the large hole is the result of a mine collapse and the failure of an underground mine room. Both Savannah...
Sevier County tasked with replacing Collin Shannon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- There will be a new face under center for the Sevier County Smoky Bears this season. Head coach Todd Loveday looks to 6-5 junior signal-caller Christian Hoffman to replace Collin Shannon, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. “He throws the ball really hard,” said outside linebacker Bryson Lane. “He’s getting […]
WATE
6,000 attend ‘Shoes for School’ 20th anniversary in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An estimated 6,000 people attended Knoxville Area Urban League’s “Shoes for Schools” event on Saturday, Aug. 6. For the 20th anniversary of the event, community partners and the Knoxville Area Urban League worked together and doubled the number of children who received shoes from last year.
Morgan County school bus catches fire near Knoxville
A bus from Morgan County with no children was driving through Knoxville on Monday when it caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
2 Knoxville teens are the future leaders of tomorrow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else. Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college. Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School...
Knoxville, one of 3 Tennessee cities on list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, Knoxville was named one of the cheapest cities in America to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
WATE
Knoxville bar offering good times without alcohol
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a place to let loose without the pressure of drinking alcohol, you can find that and much more in Knoxville’s Marble City neighborhood. The Boocherie, a sober-based bar started by the creator of Frog Juice Kombucha, opened up its...
WATE
First day of school in Knox County
Monday marks Knox County students’ first day of the 2022-23 school year. The War Dog Memorial at the University of Tennessee. Hole opens up after mine collapse in East Knox County. TN Reconnect: Tuition-free education. Sweet P’s temporarily closed after car crash. What you can expect to pay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New director named for Anderson County animal shelter
A familiar face in the East Tennessee animal rescue industry has made a move to a neighboring county. Anderson County announced its new director of Animal Care & Control.
Madisonville water balloon fight aims to raise overdose awareness
To help raise overdose awareness, the Monroe County Prevention Coalition (PWC) has joined with the City of Madisonville and the Downtown Madisonville Alliance to host the ‘Smash the Stigma’ Community Water Balloon Fight on Saturday, August 27th.
Sweet P’s BBQ owner picking up pieces after crash closes Fountain City location
The owners of Sweet P's BBQ are assessing the damage after a car crashed into their building over the weekend.
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed East Tennessee fossil site
The extinct species is called Borophagus, meaning "gluttonous eater" -- and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site.
Tennessee just outside top 25 in coaches poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Despite entering 2022 with growing expectations after a bowl appearance in 2021, the Tennessee Volunteers were ranked outside the top 25 in the first USA Today coaches poll.
WATE
House fire near Lakemoore Drive continued overnight, New Market Fire says
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Several fire departments responded to a home that was on fire on North Highway 92 in Jefferson City. New Market Fire Department received a call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. about a residential structure fire. New Market Fire Department’s spokesperson Sammy Solomon said...
WATE
Knoxville artist proves its never too late to learn something new
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never too late to learn something new. Take it from the story of renowned artist Russell Briscoe whose colorful paintings of East Tennessee capture its rich history. Briscoe didn’t start painting in earnest until his wife gave him a paint set for his...
Comments / 0