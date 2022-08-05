NYS Men’s Golf Amateur Championship returns to Onondaga Golf & Country Club

Read on www.localsyr.com
Our peak summer heat to break
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) With a cold front coming through Central New York Tuesday, a stretch of very warm weather is coming to an end. You could say the last month has been quite toasty. If you look at the last 30 days (July 10th through August 8th) Syracuse has had...
NY State Fair Adds Another Great Country Show: Who Is Coming?
The New York State Fair has added another great Nashville act to their impressive lineup of Country shows later this month. Country fans in Upstate New York are truly getting spoiled this summer, am I right? Just with the SPAC and other amphitheater shows across the state, you could make the argument this has been the greatest summer of shows across the Empire State. When you add in everything else, including all the great shows coming to our local fairs, the argument for the greatest summer concert season ever holds some serious wait.
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
Early 2000s Country Star Taking Stage At The New York State Fair This Year
Another country artist is coming to the fair this year and it's going to be a concert you wont want to miss. The Great New York State Fair is proud to welcome Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist David Nail to the Chevy Park Stage on Thursday, August 25th at 2pm. The last time he came to the fair was when he played at Chevy Court in 2011.
This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?
These Are The Happiest Cities In New York State
Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
Deadline To Apply For New York State Forest Ranger Job In 2 Days
If you are interested in a forest ranger job with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the deadline is quickly approaching. While the job duties are a bit different than most law enforcement officers, a ranger is a police officer,. Forest rangers are sworn police officers, who work...
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
Central New York veterans organizations applaud passing of the PACT Act
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a lengthy delay, the burn pit legislature — otherwise known as the PACT Act — is expected to be signed by President Biden on Wednesday. The bill went through multiple re-drafts, plenty of debate, and multiple votes in the house and senate.
J.B. Hunt truck hits railroad bridge along Onondaga Lake Parkway, marking the fifth bridge strike this year
TOWN OF SALINA (WSYR-TV) – Another truck hit the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway on Monday afternoon. This is the fifth bridge strike this year, with the last one being less than two months ago, on June 14th. It’s also the 25th time the bridge has been struck in three years.
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
New method of eradicating invasive water chestnut tried in Oswego County
The water chestnut is not a plant that Allen Chase wants to see in Upstate New York waters. The water chestnut has floating, triangular-shaped leaves with long stems, as well as nuts with spines and barbs. Chase said its seeds can lie dormant for 12 years and still be viable.
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
Farmers’ Almanac Makes “Significant” Prediction For Winter In Upstate NY
The Farmers' Almanac is getting a jump on their predictions for Winter 2022. The big question is - how cold and snowy will it be here in Upstate New York?. With plenty of summer left to enjoy, maybe what is in store for us this winter is the last thing on your mind.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
New York faces $7.6 billion deficit following COVID-19 unemployment payouts
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — During the pandemic, New York State borrowed money from the unemployment insurance trust fund. Now, the state owes $7.6 billion back. Portions of the surcharge are being billed to employers in the state, regardless of whether or not they laid anyone off during the pandemic. "It...
