NYS Men’s Golf Amateur Championship returns to Onondaga Golf & Country Club

The New York State Fair has added another great Nashville act to their impressive lineup of Country shows later this month. Country fans in Upstate New York are truly getting spoiled this summer, am I right? Just with the SPAC and other amphitheater shows across the state, you could make the argument this has been the greatest summer of shows across the Empire State. When you add in everything else, including all the great shows coming to our local fairs, the argument for the greatest summer concert season ever holds some serious wait.

POLITICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO