One killed, one injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was killed in a double shooting in Whitehaven Monday night. Memphis police responded to a shooting at Millbranch and Crimson at 8:26 p.m. Two men were found at the scene. Police said the victims were meeting up with the suspects when the shooting happened. One man was found dead inside a […]
Man shot to death near motel in Northeast Memphis, police say
One dead, another critical after shooting in Whitehaven
Woman charged with attempted murder in I-240 shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting at a driver and trying to run him off the interstate last week in East Memphis. Police say 33-year-old Yvonne Varnado is responsible for the shooting that took place last Wednesday morning at I-240 and Mt. Moriah. The victim […]
Memphis highway crime down 1 year into Slow Down Memphis operation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the start of the 2022-2023 school year in Memphis and Shelby County, there’s going to be a bit of an uptick in traffic on city/county highways, what with bus routes, parents, and carpoolers going to and from school in the mornings and afternoons. Memphis...
MPD: Suspect helps himself to cash at self-checkout
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say stole money from a grocery store in Cordova last month. Police say on July 10, a man wearing a tan hat, blue shirt, and camo pants walked into the Kroger on Highway 64 and went to the self-checkout employee’s counter. Surveillance video released […]
Caught on Camera: Man wanted for vandalizing mailboxes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man accused of vandalizing mailboxes at a Southeast Memphis apartment complex. Surveillance footage shows the suspect prying open several of the mailboxes early last Wednesday morning. Memphis police say the man has been seen hanging out at the Riverdale apartments on Riverdale Road several times. Investigators […]
Man grazed by bullet after catching suspect breaking into his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Memphis man says he was grazed by a bullet as thieves vandalized his vehicle for a fourth time this summer. “One of the bullets grazed my leg as I was diving out of the way so I was blessed it didn’t hit me somewhere else,” said the victim, Joshua Wylie. The […]
Motel 6 shooting leaves one dead, police say
Man found dead on bench in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on a bench Sunday afternoon at a Whitehaven intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. Officers responded to a “man-down” call around 4:30 p.m. where they found an unresponsive man on the bench. They pronounced the man dead on the scene. The cause of death […]
Over $10K of alcohol stolen in Buster’s Liquor burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over $10,000 of liquor, including Hennessey and Don Julio, were stolen after Buster’s Liquor was burglarized Friday just after 3:30 a.m., police say. When officers arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Highland Street, they found five of the business’ windows broken out. Police also said there were several broken […]
Two Memphis 16-year-olds Busted for Car Burglary, One Shot
DEVELOPING STORY: A 16-year-old boy was shot when he tried to break into a car at the Village Green Apartments on Fescue Lane. It happened just before noon Sunday. Citizen App reports that the boy was shot in the arm and was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Memphis...
Teen livestreams high speed pursuit, caught by chopper
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A Cordova teen is behind bars for driving at 130 miles per hour early Monday morning on the south leg of I-240, all while filming it. To make matters worse and more dangerous, Marquese Neely reportedly decided to go live on Facebook while police were in hot pursuit. According to Memphis Police, […]
Man allegedly carjacked vehicle, led police on chase while owner clung to window
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle with the owner inside. On Aug. 6, a Memphis Police officer responded to a carjacking at Quince Road/Mt. Moriah Road around 12:15 a.m. The officer was en route to a call on Getwell Road when they saw...
MPD will host Hiring Expo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for new officers. The Hiring Expo will be Saturday, August 27 at 170 North Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. According to the website, there is a $15,000 sign-on bonus, and they are offering $10,000 for relocation assistance. Attendees...
2 suspects on the run after shots fired at deputies, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after shots were fired at Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies early Monday morning. Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a prowler call in the 1800 block of Covington Pike. According to Memphis Police, three people fired shots at deputies assigned...
Sunday morning shooting takes place on Beale Street, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting on Beale Street early Sunday Morning. One male victim was found and then transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. The shooting happened at the intersection of Beale and B.B. Kind Boulevard, MPD said.
Most charges dropped against man who threatened mass shooting in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The man accused of threatening a mass shooting at an event in downtown Memphis last month had all but one of his attempted murder charges dropped Monday. Elijah Hyman appeared in court Monday morning. The 28-year-old had been facing 30 counts of attempted murder, along with dozens of firearms charges and a […]
Man shot downtown near Beale Street overnight, police say
Man streams himself live on Facebook as he runs from officers at 130 mph, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high-speed pursuit on a Memphis interstate ended with a helicopter tracking down a 19-year-old Cordova man, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis Police said an officer saw 19-year-old Marquese Neely speeding eastbound down I-240 near Perkins Road in a Hyundai Sonata around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, August 8.
