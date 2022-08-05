ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WREG

One killed, one injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was killed in a double shooting in Whitehaven Monday night. Memphis police responded to a shooting at Millbranch and Crimson at 8:26 p.m. Two men were found at the scene. Police said the victims were meeting up with the suspects when the shooting happened. One man was found dead inside a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

One dead, another critical after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a shooting in Whitehaven left one man dead and another in critical condition on Monday night. The shooting occurred at Millbranch Road and Crimson Road, police say. The surviving victim has been transported to Regional One Hospital. No arrests...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with attempted murder in I-240 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting at a driver and trying to run him off the interstate last week in East Memphis. Police say 33-year-old Yvonne Varnado is responsible for the shooting that took place last Wednesday morning at I-240 and Mt. Moriah. The victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis highway crime down 1 year into Slow Down Memphis operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the start of the 2022-2023 school year in Memphis and Shelby County, there’s going to be a bit of an uptick in traffic on city/county highways, what with bus routes, parents, and carpoolers going to and from school in the mornings and afternoons. Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspect helps himself to cash at self-checkout

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say stole money from a grocery store in Cordova last month. Police say on July 10, a man wearing a tan hat, blue shirt, and camo pants walked into the Kroger on Highway 64 and went to the self-checkout employee’s counter. Surveillance video released […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Caught on Camera: Man wanted for vandalizing mailboxes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man accused of vandalizing mailboxes at a Southeast Memphis apartment complex. Surveillance footage shows the suspect prying open several of the mailboxes early last Wednesday morning. Memphis police say the man has been seen hanging out at the Riverdale apartments on Riverdale Road several times. Investigators […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Motel 6 shooting leaves one dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they responded to a call related to a shooting Monday night. One male victim was pronounced dead on the scene at Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road, according to Memphis police. Police also said that three men drove off in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead on bench in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on a bench Sunday afternoon at a Whitehaven intersection of East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. Officers responded to a “man-down” call around 4:30 p.m. where they found an unresponsive man on the bench. They pronounced the man dead on the scene. The cause of death […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Over $10K of alcohol stolen in Buster’s Liquor burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over $10,000 of liquor, including Hennessey and Don Julio, were stolen after Buster’s Liquor was burglarized Friday just after 3:30 a.m., police say. When officers arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Highland Street, they found five of the business’ windows broken out. Police also said there were several broken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Two Memphis 16-year-olds Busted for Car Burglary, One Shot

DEVELOPING STORY: A 16-year-old boy was shot when he tried to break into a car at the Village Green Apartments on Fescue Lane. It happened just before noon Sunday. Citizen App reports that the boy was shot in the arm and was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Memphis...
WREG

Teen livestreams high speed pursuit, caught by chopper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A Cordova teen is behind bars for driving at 130 miles per hour early Monday morning on the south leg of I-240, all while filming it. To make matters worse and more dangerous, Marquese Neely reportedly decided to go live on Facebook while police were in hot pursuit. According to Memphis Police, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD will host Hiring Expo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for new officers. The Hiring Expo will be Saturday, August 27 at 170 North Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. According to the website, there is a $15,000 sign-on bonus, and they are offering $10,000 for relocation assistance. Attendees...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Sunday morning shooting takes place on Beale Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting on Beale Street early Sunday Morning. One male victim was found and then transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. The shooting happened at the intersection of Beale and B.B. Kind Boulevard, MPD said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Most charges dropped against man who threatened mass shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The man accused of threatening a mass shooting at an event in downtown Memphis last month had all but one of his attempted murder charges dropped Monday. Elijah Hyman appeared in court Monday morning. The 28-year-old had been facing 30 counts of attempted murder, along with dozens of firearms charges and a […]
MEMPHIS, TN

