McLean County school administrators get federal info on preventing school shootings

hoiabc.com
Teacher shortage challenging schools as kids return to class
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Teachers statewide are leaving their jobs as students return to the classroom, with a new study showing just how serious the situation is both locally and statewide. In Peoria County, districts are making the effort themselves to reach out to potential hires, instead of...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria parents complain about lack of promised before & after school programs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some parents are taking to Facebook to express their displeasure about Peoria Public Schools’ before and after school programs, or the lack thereof. Peoria Public Schools are on a modified calendar and started two weeks earlier than usual, with the first day last week on August 3.
Government Technology
McLean County, Ill., Police Have Issues With Body Cams
(TNS) — A recently released report from the Illinois Law Enforcement and Training Standards Board identified multiple issues Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State University police departments have experienced since implementing body-worn cameras. However, the departments largely attribute any technical issues to human error or to battery issues when their...
wglt.org
Sandage and 5 other Illinois sheriffs win court battle over delayed inmate transfers
A judge has ruled in favor of McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and several other Illinois sheriffs in a lawsuit over the delayed transfer of inmates deemed not fit for trial. Sangamon County judge Karen Tharp ordered the Illinois Department of Human Services to notify county jails within 20 days that those inmates would be taken to state-run mental health facilities.
hoiabc.com
Jury seated in Clifford Brewer murder trial
PONTIAC, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Opening statements begin Tuesday in Livingston County for the man charged in a 2019 triple murder in Cullom, Illinois. Court records indicate a jury of 12 people, and two alternates were sworn in on Monday. Clifford Brewer has pled not guilty to the...
hoiabc.com
Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
hoiabc.com
Dashcam footage reveals crash scene that sent officer, others to the hospital
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Newly obtained dashcam footage shows the scene of a multi-vehicle crash July 30 that sent multiple people to the hospital - including a Peoria Police officer. A previous release from the Illinois State Police says the officer who was hit by the car that was...
Central Illinois Proud
Cab driver robbed at gunpoint in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Peoria Sunday night, and police are looking for answers. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the intersection of N. University Street and W. Hudson Street for an armed robbery. When they arrived, officers found a...
hoiabc.com
Loaded handgun seized in Peoria arrest
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police arrested a man who was in possession of a loaded handgun Friday morning. 33-year-old Elander L. Simmons was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm without a Valid FOID card, Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.
hoiabc.com
45th St. Jude Telethon raises more than $10 million
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois raised more then $10 million for St. Jude over the past year, a total made official with the closing of the 2022 St. Jude Telethon on WEEK Saturday evening. The year’s worth of fundraising totaled $10,450,256, a million more than in 2021....
hoiabc.com
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
hoiabc.com
Normal moves closer to referendum on creating council districts instead of at-large seats
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A group called “Citizens for a Better Normal” claims to have gathered enough signatures from residents to place a referendum on the November ballot that would create district representation on the town council. Group members said they filed a petition Monday signed...
wcbu.org
Canton man sues YouTube, other websites after son's suicide 'prank' takes a near-fatal turn
A Canton man alleges social media algorithms targeting his children based on their race influenced his son into attempting a prank that left him with permanent brain damage. Damian Johnson is a Black single father of three. In 2021, his 12-year-old son attempted to create a "I Killed Myself Prank" video. The stunts play up the reactions of loved ones who discover a staged suicide scene as a practical joke.
WAND TV
Police: Victim and suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash knew each other
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made after a Champaign man died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night. The incident happened at Mattis Ave. and John St. in Champaign. Bryson O. Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Emergency...
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Driver cited after Chillicothe bicyclist dies
UPDATE 5:05 P.M. - The Chillicothe Police Department says the driver of that minivan - an 82-year-old woman, was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign. Police say the driver was traveling south on Bradley Avenue while Perry was traveling West on Sycamore on Friday, August 7. CHILLICOTHE (25...
Central Illinois Proud
Bicyclist identified in Friday’s deadly crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelly Perry, 67, has been identified as the victim in last week’s deadly crash that involved a minivan striking Perry’s bicycle. Perry, of W. McDowell Street in Chillicothe, was biking last Friday morning when a minivan struck her in the intersection of N. Bradley Avenue and Sycamore Street. The bicyclist was traveling west, and the unnamed 82-year-old female driving the minivan was traveling south.
hoiabc.com
Miller Park Zoo announces death of North American River Otter
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The Miller Park Zoo says one of their North American River Otters has died. In a post on Facebook Monday, the Zoo confirmed Spencer died. An autopsy was done by the University of Illinois Veterinary College, and was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened...
1470 WMBD
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
