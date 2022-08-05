Researchers getting ahead of the next harmful algae blooms

SANIBEL, Fla. – Southwest Florida’s coastline has been clear of red tide and offshore there are no signs of any concerning blooms. But as we get into the most intense part of Hurricane Season, that could change.

Harmful algae blooms typically start in the fall, like the one that devastated beaches from 2017 through 2018. Right now, scientists are doing ongoing research to understand how the blooms start, move, expand and end.

“We kind of missed a year (of red tide) which is unusual,” said Eric Milbrandt, the Director of the Marine Laboratory at the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation.

But they’ve been doing water sampling nonstop since 2018.

“We started sampling systematically, which had never been done before,” Milbrandt said.

From fall of 2017 well into the summer of 2018, there was a crisis not just with Red Tide in the Gulf, but also with blue-green algae in freshwater bodies like Cape Coral canals. They led to massive fish kills and also killed Southwest Florida’s tourism industry for months.

“I mean tourism is the lifeblood of our economy,” Milbrandt said.

Milbrandt said we’re getting into the time when we may start to see toxic blooms happening. When it comes to red tide, they’re looking for Karenia brevis. It’s a species of microscopic algae that’s natural to form. In fact, microalgae is the base of the food web. But this kind is toxic.

While it’s common in the gulf waters, human activity is partly to blame for “super blooms” of K. brevis that grow rapidly and last longer than 10 months.

MORE INFORMATION: About Red Tides in Florida

“It shows up in the coastal waters in the fall generally, and there’s not a specific place. We watch satellite imagery,” Milbrandt said.

SSCF also partnered with the University of Florida to take water samples once a month in 14 different sites.

“We go from Lake Okeechobee out to the Gulf of Mexico because we’re most interested in sort of the system as a whole,” Milbrandt said. “We’re most interested in not only the blooms, but kind of the causes of the blooms, how they form, how they move and grow.”

ABC7 rode along for sampling near the Sanibel Causeway.

“Where we’re at now is pretty much right at the mouth of where the Gulf of Mexico meets the estuary, So this is kind of a place where we might expect to see the beginnings of the dinoflagellate species that causes red tide,” Milbrandt said.

Milbrandt and his team broke out multiple tools to measure things like nitrogen and phosphorus levels. Those chemicals can fuel harmful algae blooms. In what becomes a mobile lab on the water, they fill up bottles to search for stuff they can only see under a microscope.

“In order to measure the amount of toxins in the sample, we filter a liter of water,” Milbrandt said.

The good news is, based on July’s samples and what Milbrandt is seeing now, there are no signs of a toxic bloom.

“The water is very clear, we’re not seeing any signs of discolored water or anything out of balance,” Milbrandt said as he continued his work in the Gulf.

Past patterns show one thing that could change that is what happens this Hurricane Season.

“We’re at the beginning of the most intensive part of storm season now,” Milbrandt said.

If you look back at recent history, which Milbrandt admits is a small sample size, you’ll see the correlation.

“We had a major hurricane make landfall in 2004. Hurricane Charley. Then, the following year was what we call a super bloom. A similar thing occurred after hurricane Irma made landfall in 2017. In 2018 we had a bloom that lasted over 12 months,” Milbrandt said.

Major storms stir up the water and usually dump a lot more freshwater to manage and lead to more runoff.

On the bright side, regardless of what mother nature does, there have been some big wins for water quality when it comes to policy and overall water management. Water releases from Lake Okeechobee have contributed to the harmful algae blooms of 2018, but for now the lake level remains low, around 13 feet. But that could of course change during, you guessed it, hurricane season.

“As we look to the future, more hurricanes may mean more blooms, but we’ll have to wait and find out,” Milbrandt said.

After gathering all their samples, some go off to researchers at UF. Others go straight to SCCF’s lab to be tested in the coming weeks. Some of them have to go through processes beyond just going under a microscope.

“Phytoplankton blooms are very hard to study because they’re moving around constantly. We have a river, an estuary, we have an urban environment around it, barrier islands all interacting,” Milbrandt said.

But by having these samples they hope to get ahead of toxic tides and understand more about not just their entire life cycle, but their impact on marine life and human health.

“We try to take a more comprehensive strategic approach by sampling monthly, several locations. Then in between, we have instruments in the water that are sampling every hour to help us understand what’s going on in between,” Milbrandt said. “The monthly sampling events have much more detail as far as what species of algae there are. It’s important that we do that.”

While this sampling can provide a glimpse of what’s going on now, it’s a long-term project. SCCF expects to wrap it up sometime next year.

For more information on SCCF’s projects and red tide resources, click here.