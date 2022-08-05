Read on www.wfxrtv.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia
(STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Waterspouts seen along SC coast
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island South Carolina on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, Aug. 7, but said there were no reports of any moving over land.
Study: WV one of worst states to have a baby
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study by WalletHub, West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states, including the District of Columbia, of 2022’s best and worst states to have a baby. The study says this is based on four categories: cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. West...
Pinpoint Weather: Hot and muggy start to the week
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A very summer-like weather pattern continues across Southwest and Central Virginia. Expect the hot and muggy conditions to stick around with daily showers and storms through the middle of the week. Some patchy fog may impact the Monday morning commute. Once the fog dissipates, we’re...
350 southeastern Kentuckians still without power since July 28
KENTUCKY (WOWK) — Kentucky Power gave final numbers on how many of its customers were impacted by catastrophic flooding in the southeastern part of the state on July 28. A total of 23,000 customers lost power at the peak of the natural disaster. Now, about 350 customers in heavily damaged areas are still without power.
Dredging of Rio Grande could start this week at South Texas’ Falcon Lake
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Officials with the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission were in Zapata County, Texas, on Monday, to review the dwindling levels at Falcon Lake and to decide when dredging of the Rio Grande could begin to help locals access more drinking water, Border Report has learned.
Friday Night Blitz Previews: North Cross Raiders
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — For the last few years, North Cross has been in the conversation for a state championship in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association, winning the VISAA Division II title in 2019 and finishing as a state runner-up in 2021. “Everybody’s been grinding all summer and...
