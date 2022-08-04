The Calgary Flames are closing in on a massive eight-year, $84 million ($10.5M AAV) contract extension with newly acquired star, Jonathan Huberdeau, per Frank Seravalli:. Huberdeau was recently traded from the Florida Panthers along with Mackenzie Weegar, a first-round pick and prospect Cole Schwindt for F Matthew Tkachuk. The former 3rd overall pick has scored at a 90-point pace for the last four seasons, including 115 points in 2021-22. One of the NHL's best playmakers, Huberdeau's trade was unexpected to say the least. But he has a new opportunity in Calgary. On the other hand, Calgary GM Brad Treliving looks better and better every day after the Huberdeau-Weegar trade. Having signed the former, if the Flames can sign Weegar, the trade could go down as a masterclass in dealing from a position of low-leverage.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO