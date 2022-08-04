Read on www.markerzone.com
3 Red Wings Facing a “Make It or Break It” Season in 2022-23
In a lot of ways, every player on every team has something to prove. But some, for one reason or another, have more to prove than others. Maybe they’re coming off of a down season. Maybe they haven’t announced themselves as an NHL player. Whatever reason it is, there’s always always a player or two (or three or four) on the team that find themselves at a bit of a crossroads in their career.
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators
The Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators completed a notable goalie-for-goalie trade last month. In the deal, the Wild sent veteran Cam Talbot to the Senators, in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. Below, we take a look at how the trade breaks down for each team. Minnesota Wild After the Wild re-signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, it seemed […] The post Grading the Wild’s trade of Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blackhawks Preseason Game in Milwaukee Sells Out
With the Chicago Blackhawks entering a rebuild and trading away key players like Alex DeBrincat, there wasn’t much to look forward to this coming season. When the NHL preseason schedule was released, fans finally had something interesting to talk about. The Chicago Blackhawks are playing a preseason game against the Minnesota Wild at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tickets went on sale today and the arena sold out.
4 Bruins Prospects Who Must Have an Impact in 3 Years
It’s no secret that the Boston Bruins are not blessed with a deep prospect pool. Peter Baracchini of The Hockey Writers ranked their pool 26th in his January rankings. In terms of looking towards the future and the thought of a rebuild, that’s not a promising look for the Black and Gold.
TEAM USA NAMES CAPTAINS FOR 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
With the tournament merely four days away, Team USA Head Coach Nate Leaman has named the leadership group for 2022 World Juniors:. Faber, recently traded to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for F Kevin Fiala, just finished his sophomore NCAA season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. In 59 games for Minnesota, Faber has tallied 26 points. The USNTDP product is playing in his second WJC tournament and represented the US at the Beijing Olympics.
Kuemper spends final day in Avalanche gear with Stanley Cup
Capitals goalie introduces trophy to his dog, young patients at Saskatchewan hospital. Darcy Kuemper's final day in Colorado Avalanche gear is here. Kuemper, who signed a $26.25 million contract with the Washington Capitals on July 13, won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last season. On Saturday, he spent the day with the Stanley Cup and his dog, Rogie, in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Jets Have a Surplus of Defencemen and Need to Make a Move
The NHL’s regular season is set to start in just over 60 days. Despite rumours that many of the team’s key pieces would be on the move, the Winnipeg Jets have yet to make any major transactions this offseason. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded for defencemen Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt last summer, and those moves have created a logjam on the teams’ defensive depth chart.
LINE BRAWL OFF OPENING FACEOFF AND SEVERAL OTHER BOUTS DURING KHL PRESEASON GAME (VIDEOS)
A lot of NHL players are still on vacation this time of the year. KHL players, however, are already taking part in a preseason tournament, with the regular season beginning September 1st. As part of the tournament, the host team Sochi squared off against Avangard Omsk on Thursday, and a line brawl broke out as soon as the opening faceoff puck was dropped.
Canadiens Due for More Out of Gallagher in 2022-23
Last season didn’t go as expected for the Montreal Canadiens or Brendan Gallagher. The Habs were always going to be in tough to make the playoffs after returning to the stacked Atlantic Division, but a last-place finish immediately after having reached the Stanley Cup Final seemed like insult to injury… and Gallagher’s no stranger to injuries.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS ALTERNATE JERSEY CONCEPT LEAKED AND THE INTERNET IS ROASTING THEM OVER IT
The Chicago Blackhawks are a top-two laughing stock of the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes as it stands. And it isn't getting any better over time. They've fired the majority of their executives and hockey operations staff and traded away almost every valued player on the roster. Obviously, they are...
Clearing Cap Space: Trade Options For The Avalanche To Re-Sign Kadri
There has been a debate on what the next step should be between the Colorado Avalanche and Nazem Kadri. A lot of fans are suggesting that a trade should happen to clear up more space in the salary cap in order to keep Kadri. Who should those players be? What value should the Avs look for in return? Will the trade be worth it to free up cap space this year? I will answer all of these questions with some insights on the cause and effect it will have on the team and its future.
Flyers’ Couturier fits the bill of captaincy
For the past decade, the Philadelphia Flyers have been led by Claude Giroux. He was the longest-tenured captain in Flyers history, is ranked second in games played, points and assists, and is eighth in goals scored. Through the good and the bad, Giroux was a player who gave his all...
CALGARY FLAMES SIGN JONATHAN HUBERDEAU TO MASSIVE CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Calgary Flames are closing in on a massive eight-year, $84 million ($10.5M AAV) contract extension with newly acquired star, Jonathan Huberdeau, per Frank Seravalli:. Huberdeau was recently traded from the Florida Panthers along with Mackenzie Weegar, a first-round pick and prospect Cole Schwindt for F Matthew Tkachuk. The former 3rd overall pick has scored at a 90-point pace for the last four seasons, including 115 points in 2021-22. One of the NHL's best playmakers, Huberdeau's trade was unexpected to say the least. But he has a new opportunity in Calgary. On the other hand, Calgary GM Brad Treliving looks better and better every day after the Huberdeau-Weegar trade. Having signed the former, if the Flames can sign Weegar, the trade could go down as a masterclass in dealing from a position of low-leverage.
TEAM CANADA TOPS SWEDEN TO WIN HLINKA GRETZKY CUP
By a final score of 4-1, Team Canada defeated Team Sweden in the championship match of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, Alberta. The victory marks Canada's first Hlinka Gretzky Cup since 2018. Held since 1991, the under-18 tournament is not officially sanctioned by the IIHF, which has its own U18 championship in the spring. The CHL playoffs are held around the same time, so the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is one of the few opportunities for Canada to compete with its strongest U-18 national team. Canada, unsurprisingly, has been the most dominant team in the tournament, winning 22 times.
DJ GROUP LOUD LUXURY TORCHES JOHNNY GAUDREAU MID-SET AT CALGARY APPEARANCE
I think it is safe to say that Flames fans are going to remember the Johnny Gaudreau incident for at least the next 50 years. Loud Luxury, a DJ-duo, was performing in Calgary, and right in the middle of their set, they asked the crowd their thoughts on Johnny Gaudreau. Can you guess what the crowd said?
VANCOUVER CANUCKS 2022-23 REVERSE RETRO CONCEPT LEAKED
The other day, the Chicago Blackhawkshad their 2022-23 alternate jersey concepts leaked, and fans absolutely gave it to them online. The Vancouver Canucks also had their designs leaked, but the response has been way less negative. I don't think these are that bad at all, and I'm sure they will...
GOOD-GUY RYAN MURRAY BRINGS THE STANLEY CUP TO A PEDIATRIC HOSPITAL
On his day with the Cup, Ryan Murray brought the best trophy in sports to Regina General Hospital and shared it with pediatric patients. And I think that is super neat. While I'm sure he spent time with family as well, sharing his magical day with sick kids speaks volumes about Murray's character and that of many in the hockey community.
JOSH MANSON CASUALLY SHREDDING GNAR ON HIS DAY WITH THE CUP
On his day with the cup, D Josh Manson spent his time frolicking, barbecuing with family, casually tearing up Saskatchewan's Christopher Lake. Wakesurfing is the hottest thing in water sports right now, and Josh Manson shreds. The smooth, casual 720-spin in front of the Cup. Personally, I don't know if...
Wild Could Struggle if Their Goalies Get Injured
The Minnesota Wild are a team built to contend with some minor adjustments to be made along the way. Their main problem area is, like most teams, their goaltending. They have a future Hall of Famer in Marc-André Fleury who will get most of the ice time and then they have a newcomer, Filip Gustavsson. He came over from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for the Wild’s veteran goaltender Cam Talbot.
