Is a Southwest Florida beer shortage a brewin’ ?

By Sarah Metts
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A nationwide carbon dioxide shortage is causing problems for craft breweries. It comes after a large gas production hub in Mississippi became contaminated.

In Southwest Florida, Fort Myers Brewing Company and Millennial Brewing Company say the issue isn’t affecting them, but without it they’d struggle.

“CO2 is a critical part of what we do and how we make beer,” says Kyle Cebull from Millennial Brewing Company. “Without CO2 everything stops.”

Jennifer Whyte with Fort Myers Brewing Company says both production isn’t the only thing that would stop.

“If we were to run out of CO2 we wouldn’t be able to pour beer any longer,” says Whyte.

Whyte says they go through about 6,000 pounds of CO2 a month. Cebull says they go through approximately 1,500 pounds in a busy week. It’s a crucial part of the business.

“A carbon dioxide shortage would be something that is hard to mitigate against and could be a big challenge, not just for breweries but for restaurants too,” says Whyte.

Both businesses rely on outside companies to deliver CO2 into their tanks.

“Our provider this morning told me their allocation of CO2 has dropped by 50% and they’re doing about 100 tons a week,” says Cebull.

The only effect our local spots are seeing, they say, is a price increase.

“We’ve been fortunate that we haven’t felt the effects of a shortage but we have had our pricing go up about double,” says Whyte.

For Millennial Brewing, Cebull says the cost of CO2 more than 200%.

ABC7 Fort Myers

