Mass tire slashing hits Bayside

Forty Bayside car owners woke up Sunday morning to find their tires had been slashed. According to Capt. John Portalatin, commanding officer of the 111th Precinct, the cars were all parked along Corporal Kennedy Street between 42nd and 43rd avenues. Footage shows that the incident occurred between 4 and 6...
