Car smashes into Springs dentist office

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon.

According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal for her brake pedal and accelerated into the dental office.











The vehicle struck a desk inside the office, injuring two employees. One of the employees was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, the driver of the car was uninjured.

No arrests have been made in the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.