ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Car smashes into Springs dentist office

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon.

According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal for her brake pedal and accelerated into the dental office.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MSwt_0h5NqMFx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0buec8_0h5NqMFx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTEBg_0h5NqMFx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9Z30_0h5NqMFx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NLPv_0h5NqMFx00

The vehicle struck a desk inside the office, injuring two employees. One of the employees was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, the driver of the car was uninjured.

No arrests have been made in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Colorado Springs officer on a motorcycle injured in a crash Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer was injured following a crash on Monday. The officer was riding a motorcycle along Centennial Boulevard when he collided with an SUV near Windmill Avenue. The neighborhood is between W. Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. and forced the closure of Centennial Boulevard in both directions for the investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD officer injured in motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was injured in a crash on the city’s west side on Monday. According to CSPD, officers with the Falcon and Gold Hill divisions responded to the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and Windmill Avenue just before 4 p.m. Monday on a crash involving a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to 5th wheel trailer, vehicle fire near Resort Point

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a working fire involving a fifth wheel trailer and vehicle. The fire was reported at 53 Resort Point, just after 6:10 a.m. The cause to the fire is unknown at this time. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 53 Resort The post Crews respond to 5th wheel trailer, vehicle fire near Resort Point appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

At least 1 in custody following standoff in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff was underway in Colorado Springs Monday evening. At about 4:40 p.m. police issued the following message for a neighborhood northeast of N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle:. “This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 08-08-2022. There...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Austin, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KXRM

UPDATE: Fire extinguished on Resort Point

UPDATE: CSFD says the fire is out, and no one was hurt. The camper was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation. COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted about a vehicle fire at Resort Point between S. 8th Street and W. Cimarron Street. CSFD says they have […]
KKTV

Pedestrian injured in collision in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman broke several bones when she was hit by a car in Old Colorado City Saturday night. Police say she and two others walked in front of oncoming car while crossing Uintah Street near 19th Street. They were several yards outside of the crosswalk.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman hit by car will be cited for jaywalking

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman hit by a driver while crossing the street will be cited for jaywalking. Shortly before 10 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the intersection of 19th St. and Uintah St. for a traffic crash involving a motorist and pedestrian. Officers learned that three individuals were crossing […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentist#Traffic Accident#Springs#Cspd#The Academy Kids Dental#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Judy Diebold?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a Colorado Springs woman remains unsolved 33 years later after her badly decomposed body was found near Garden of the Gods. In 1989, 27-year-old Judy Diebold was reported missing by family members. A hiker found Diebold’s body, which was badly decomposed, just off Rampart Range Rd. in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KKTV

2 teens killed in alleged DUI crash on I-25 Saturday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol says two teenagers are dead following a crash on I-25 Saturday morning. It happened on Frontage Road in Castle Rock. Troopers say a Toyota headed south went into the northbound lanes on the interstate when the driver hit another vehicle. That vehicle, a Honda, tried to avoid the crash but was hit. Troopers say four teenagers were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large

UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
KXRM

Pueblo woman found with fentanyl while being booked into jail

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail on Saturday when the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they found more than 300 fentanyl pills on her. A patrol deputy initially contacted the woman, 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca, at the Loaf N Jug on Santa Fe Drive where she had […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man pursued in police chase arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after pursuing the suspect in a police chase Friday evening. Shortly before 10 p.m., an officer witnessed an SUV commit a traffic offense. When the officer attempted to stop the SUV for the traffic violation, the driver sped down an alleyway. Police reports […]
CBS Denver

Two teens killed in Douglas County head-on crash

Two 17-year-olds were pronounced dead after a head-on collision along the frontage road of I-25 south of Castle Rock. Colorado State Patrol said the teens were a male from Castle Rock, and a female from Larkspur. Both were about to be seniors at Castle View High School.The two were riding in a 2006 Honda Ridgeline, with another two 17-year-olds, a male driver and a female passenger both from Castle Rock. A Toyota SUV crossed the center line and struck them. The male driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, and the female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.The driver of the Toyota SUV was identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo. He was treated for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He was booked on suspicion of DUI and is currently in the Douglas County Jail. State Patrol said that Avalos-Trujillo could face vehicular homicide charges in future.None of the four juveniles was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities say residents have saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools of water, thanks to water-wise practices. In May 2022, Colorado Springs Utilities placed a water restriction for residents in an effort to conserve water despite drought conditions. "Well, I think the biggest thing that people need to The post Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman arrested after Cañon City Police investigate a suspicious package call

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing serious charges after investigators believe she made a fake call about a suspicious package in Cañon City. Police were called to the 3200 block of Justice Center Road at about noon on Monday for a suspicious package. The area is on the east side of Cañon City. Officers were able to get in touch with 48-year-old Janel Armstrong inside a building. Armstrong was carrying “unknown black bag,” according to police. Investigators determined there was no threat.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy