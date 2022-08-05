Car smashes into Springs dentist office
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon.
According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal for her brake pedal and accelerated into the dental office.
The vehicle struck a desk inside the office, injuring two employees. One of the employees was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, the driver of the car was uninjured.
No arrests have been made in the crash.
