CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CAZ013-092300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...86 to 94 lower. elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...56 to. 63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87...
In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways
RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year.
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing
DALLAS (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board said the impact of landing was so hard that the flight attendant...
143 roosters euthanized after California cockfighting bust
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities broke up a large cockfighting event over the weekend and said they were forced to euthanize nearly 150 roosters found at a Southern California home, animal control and sheriff's department officials said. Deputies late Friday discovered about 200 people at the residence in the...
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
Anne Heche in a coma as LAPD investigates fiery crash
LOS ANGELES — Anne Heche was in a coma Monday as authorities continued to investigate an accident Friday that left the actress with serious burns, her spokeswoman said. “Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the representative said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.
Man killed at Pearl Harbor was Navy sailor from California
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Remains of a man killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Navy sailor from Southern California. Shipfitter 2nd class Claude Ralph Garcia was 25 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the military installation in Hawaii, the Ventura County Star reported Sunday.
LAPD investigates actor Anne Heche in possible DUI and hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police are investigating actor Anne Heche in connection with driving under the influence as well as hit-and-run after she crashed her car into a Mar Vista house, igniting a fire, Friday. Los Angeles police Officer Anne Hernandez confirmed that detectives investigating the crash in...
Rob Mitchell, Bold Pictures CFO and Veteran Finance Executive, Dies at 55
Rob Mitchell, chief financial officer of Bold Films and a veteran film and TV executive, died July 28 of a pulmonary embolism at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 55. Mitchell worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades in executive posts involving finance, production, distribution, operations, development and strategic planning. He was involved in the production, finance and distribution of 40 films over his long career. He was the twin brother of Gregg Mitchell, longtime communications executive for the Writers Guild of America West.
Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman's unborn child.
Arrest after body found inside van at California gas station
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found last week inside a van parked at a Southern California gas station, authorities said. Donald Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach, was found shot to death inside a white van...
California dermatologist arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband over a month
The husband provided video evidence supporting the claim, police say.
D.C. police identify L.A. 29-year-old as third victim of lightning strike
D.C. police have identified the third person killed by a Thursday lightning strike near the White House as Brooks A. Lambertson, 29, a Los Angeles bank employee who was in the nation's capital on business. A husband and wife from Wisconsin, who were visiting the District to celebrate their 56th...
A pregnant mother and her 1-year-old son on a routine trip are cut down by a speeding car
LOS ANGELES — A speeding car, a sickening crunch, a ball of fire. Before anyone had time to react, a multi-vehicle crash turned a busy intersection into one of the most gruesome scenes on Los Angeles streets in recent years, leaving five people dead, including a pregnant woman, and family members searching for answers.
Gavin Newsom is the surprise star of CPAC
Gavin Newsom was apparently on the brains of CPAC attendees.
