British gap year student is paralysed in bison attack: Teen is gored by 2,000lb beast on trip to South Dakota - as her parents fly to be with her and scramble to raise £140,000 for her treatment

A British student embarking on a gap year trip in the US says she is lucky to be alive after a bison charged into her, gored her thigh and threw her 15ft in the air.

Amelia 'Mia' Dean, 19, is now partially paralysed after the 2,000lb animal tore the femoral artery in her left thigh during the shocking attack in South Dakota.

As Mia, from Brockham, Surrey, lay bleeding and injured at the 71,000 acre Custer State Park, the wild beast - one of 1,500 in the reserve - stood directly next to her head before her friend bravely led it away.

Although Mia and her friend had spotted the animal 100ft away, she was 'shocked into stillness' as it charged towards her.

'It's a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren't doing anything that really warranted it. We were just having a walk in the park.'

The keen dancer is now paralysed from the knee down and says she has 'no movement' in her foot.

Speaking from her hospital bed, she told KOTA TV: 'I remember feeling the pressure on my hip, my hip being pushed back and I remember the sensation of flying in the air and going head over heels.

'It's a miracle I even lived until the ambulance got there, let alone kept my life and my leg.

'I can't walk without a walker or crutches. I can't walk very far. About 20 metres and I'm done, for a long time.'

'We're told that people usually, you know, bleed out between 2 and 8 minutes and die, but she didn't,' said Jacqueline, 57.

When asked about her reaction to the phone call about their daughter's emergency, she said: 'Just disbelief. Her thing is to dance.'

Jacqueline is a full-time hospital chaplain in Surrey and a lay reader at the parish church of Christ Church in Brockham.

The vicar, Rev Jonathan Willians, said the whole village had been praying for her recovery.

'Mia nearly lost her life,' he told MailOnline. 'We've all been praying for her and thinking of the whole family since we heard what happened.

'I just hope Mia gets the help she needs.' Mia is the youngest of three children and has elder brothers Laurence, 23 and Alexander 26.

On the day of the attack, Amelia had been walking on a trail through the park with her friend and his dog, when they ascended a hill and encountered the lone male bison, which was grazing.

They considered turning back, but they were out of supplies in the final stretch of a 2-hour hike.

'I was really dehydrated, it was really sunny, and we'd both given our water to the dog like an hour ago,' Amelia told Kota TV.

So instead of turning back, they kept distance between them and the animal and decided to skirt around it. At this point, the animal stopped grazing and began charging towards Miss Dean.

Her parents Matthew, 59, a surveyor in the oil and gas industry, and Jacqueline wrote: 'Mia was shocked into stillness [and] the bison halted directly in front of her.

'The two stared at each other for a few seconds before the bison surged forwards, goring her in the left thigh with his horn, and threw her head over heels about ten to 15 feet in the air.

'When she hit the ground Mia was trapped, unable to move her bleeding leg, with the bison huffing directly over her, his feet by her head for some time.'

Since the attack seven weeks ago, Miss Dean has been left paralysed with nerve damage below the left knee. She is being treated at Rapid City, South Dakota, where her parents Matthew and Jacqueline flew to be at her side.

Mr and Mrs Dean are fundraising £140,000 to transfer their daughter to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for specialist treatment.

Miss Dean was on just the second day of her US trip when the attack occurred and she had been accepted on a course at the University of Edinburgh.

Her parents added on the Gofundme page: 'Mia is English and while her travel insurance has paid so far for the femoral artery bypass, they are refusing to pay for even the initial examination by the specialist of her nerve injury.

'Mayo clinic, a world-class hospital in the peripheral nerve field - a very niche field - has accepted Mia as a referral from Rapid City Hospital.'

To donate to the Gofundme appeal please click here.