National teacher shortage, local impacts: where things stand now in Fairfax Co. schools

Fairfax County’s growing supply of electric vehicle charging stations is available for the public to use, but that service will now come at a cost. Under a retail fee plan approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 3), members of the public and county employees using their personal vehicles will be charged 30 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) while electricity is being delivered.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO