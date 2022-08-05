National teacher shortage, local impacts: where things stand now in Fairfax Co. schools

Read on wjla.com
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
WJLA
Youngkin weighs in on if teachers should tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ+
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. School Board considers new discipline consequences for students
Loudoun County, Virginia’s school board will soon vote on a new student discipline policy that would give the school system more latitude to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school. On Tuesday, the school board will consider...
WJLA
'We are dedicated': Montgomery Co. school leaders address efforts to fill open positions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As students head back to the classroom this August, school districts across the country and in the DMV are facing widespread staffing shortages of educators, bus drivers and other essential staff. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight held a press conference...
ems1.com
8 transported, 100+ treated for heat-related illnesses at Va. educators’ event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Eight people were transported and more than 100 people were treated for heat-related illnesses at an event for Stafford County public school employees preparing to head back to school, the Free Lance-Star reported. More than 4,300 people gathered at Virginia Credit Union Stadium for the school...
WTOP
Modern tech turns to modern fundraising to solve Fairfax Co. cold case
Cutting-edge DNA analysis is having a dramatic impact helping close cold cases, and helping local police departments solve decades-old mysteries. But it can be expensive — costing police departments several thousands of dollars to analyze each case. Now, modern tech is merging with modern fundraising to ease some of...
wfmd.com
First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching
Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Gov’t Closes on Westpark Purchase, Plans Passive Park
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has closed on the purchase of 134 acres at the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The county plans a passive park. Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving bought the land to forestall development, and has since placed the land under...
WJLA
'Hate has no place here': Md. leaders denounce alleged racist vandalism on Bethesda trail
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Maryland state delegate shared a modified photo on Twitter Sunday of alleged racist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. Hate has no place in our community," tweeted Ariana Kelly (D-Md). "I have heard from a number of constituents this AM about white nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. I'm sharing a modified image below. Police are involved," Kelly wrote.
WJLA
First day of school for Fredericksburg students is Monday, here's what to know
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Monday is the first day of school for Fredericksburg City Public Schools. While parents are getting their students ready to head back into the classroom, the staff has been working hard to make sure kids have a healthy and safe school year. The superintendent and...
Democratic Gubernatorial nominee host “thank you” rally in Prince George’s Co.
In Prince George's County on Saturday, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore hosted a "Thank You" rally showing his appreciation for voters in the county.
NBC Washington
Lawmakers Urge Drivers to Watch Speed After Deadly Crash Killed 2 Virginia Students
As a new school year draws near, lawmakers are pleading with drivers to slow down, and some jurisdictions are going as far as putting up new signage and enforcement to make sure the roads are more safe. Just a few months ago, two Oakton High School students were killed because...
ffxnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5
The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County adopts fees for using its electric vehicle charging stations
Fairfax County’s growing supply of electric vehicle charging stations is available for the public to use, but that service will now come at a cost. Under a retail fee plan approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 3), members of the public and county employees using their personal vehicles will be charged 30 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) while electricity is being delivered.
US News and World Report
At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...
fox5dc.com
8 people hospitalized for heat illness during Stafford County Public Schools convocation
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - Blistering heat Friday caused dozens to get sick at a Stafford County Public Schools professional development event. A spokesperson for the school district said that by 11 a.m. temperatures rose to unmanageable levels. A call was made to stop the program immediately, ending Friday morning's convocation...
Inside Nova
Fauquier Board Chair Chris Granger resigns due to concerns over potential conflict of interests
Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Granger plans to resign at the end of August, he announced Friday. Granger’s resignation from the county board follows the disclosure on social media by his wife, Brandie Schaeffer, Warrenton’s former town manager, that she has been hired by Amazon Web Services. Schaeffer resigned as town manager July 12.
WJLA
Elrich claims victory, Blair calls for recount in Montgomery County executive race
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — In the latest vote count, incumbent Marc Elrich holds the slimmest of leads over challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary race for Montgomery County executive. Based on an announcement from the Montgomery County Board of Elections, Elrich's slim lead could potentially be enough....
WTOP
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff...
WJLA
'Unsustainable': DC business owner's frustration over repeat flooding, twice in 3 weeks
WASHINGTON (7News) — When water began seeping into their storefront on the afternoon of August 5, the staff at District Dogs on Rhode Island Avenue Northeast immediately thought, "not again". The business had flooded less than three weeks earlier, on July 16. "It hits really close to home because...
