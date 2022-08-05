Metro Police search for man who robbed Murfreesboro Pike bank, threatened they were armed

Read on fox17.com
Warrants issued for woman who targets, steals from men in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Warrants including a felony charge have been issued for a woman who is targeting man in downtown Nashville. Metro Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Teresa Lynn King, has warrants charging her for felony theft, identity theft and fraudulent use of credit card for several incidents.
Murfreesboro Police search for 29-year-old entered into National Crime Information Center
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police is looking for a missing 29-year-old who was last seen Aug. 8 and has been entered into the National Crime Information Center. Reece Richardson was last seen in the Willowbend Drive area of Murfreesboro around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to Murfreesboro Police Department...
Murfreesboro Police search for missing 22-year-old girl last seen July 29
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 22-year-old who was last seen July 29. The family of Mya Christine Fuller says they are worried because she never leaves home for an extended period of time without calling or answering text messages. Mya is 5'5, 125...
Man shot in car, pushed to the pavement at Nashville apartment complex where he dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is dead after being shot at a Nashville apartment complex, and the gunman is on the loose. Metro Nashville police responded to a shooting call at the Knollcrest Apartments on Creekwood Drive just after 6:15 p.m. Friday. Officers found 33-year-old Timothy Hodge in the parking lot outside building K.
Silver Alert: 92-year-old missing from Murfreesboro
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for Edward Clyde Hill, Sr. Hill is missing from Murfreesboro and was last seen Monday, August 8 wearing a black ball bap, button down shirt and blue jeans. Edward has grey hair and brown eyes....
Teen, minor inside SUV stolen from Good Samaritan who stopped at Murfressboro crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- An SUV is stolen in Murfreesboro with a minor inside. The Murfreesboro Police Department's preliminary investigation shows that two Good Samaritans stopped to help a woman who became stranded after hitting a curb on Medical Center Parkway at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. She then took off in one of their vehicles.
Man in critical condition after accident on Briley Parkway early Monday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a man is in critical condition after a crash that happened on Briley Parkway early Monday. Officers say the driver was stranded in the far left lane after his vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. The man got out of his car and stood on the passenger side of the vehicle after the car stalled. Another vehicle approached the man and his vehicle. The other driver swerved to avoid crashing but struck the man. A passenger was inside of the stalled car, they suffered minor injuries during the crash.
Driver charged with vehicular homicide after passenger dies in Nashville crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A passenger in a car that crashed in the Hillwood area of Nashville died. Shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday a vehicle left the roadway, went into a front yard and hit a parked truck on the 200 block of Wallace Road, according to Metro Nashville police. The occupied car flipped on it's side with the passenger being partially ejected and trapped underneath.
Crime rate drops in Clarksville for fourth consecutive year
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville saw a significant drop in crime this year for the fourth year in a row, according to a report by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). According to the report, Clarksville’s crime rate dropped from 83.48 per 1,000 residents in (8.348%) in 2020 to...
Investigation into body found underway in Wilson County
WATERTOWN, Tenn. -- A body is found off a roadway in a Wilson County town. On Saturday morning, a decomposed body was located off Trammel Lane. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is on scene. No information on the victim can be given at this time. The investigation is in the...
Drone video shows new Sumner County courthouse engulfed in flames
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin went up in flames late Sunday. The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. in the downtown square. The Gallatin fire chief says there are no reported injuries. Gallatin firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the courthouse, which...
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
Driver dies after colliding with two other moving vehicles in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A three-car crash in Antioch left one person dead. A deadly accident occurred on Bell Road near Hickory Highlands Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday when the driver of an Nissan Altima crossed into a lane hitting a Toyota Prius, then returned to its lane and hit a Toyota Venza, according to Metro Nashville police.
Rutherford County children at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe
UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) The TBI reports Bayleigh and Jaxon Black have been found safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Bayleigh and Jaxon Black on behalf of the Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Bayleigh is six years old and has back hair and blue eyes....
Wilson County law enforcement makes safety a top priority for Tennessee State Fair
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wilson County and the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) have issued a release about safety at the highly anticipated Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair. The agencies say that safety measures a “top priority” for the Volunteer State's biggest fair happening August 18-27 at the James E....
'You can't replace a life': Sumner County mayor happy with no injuries in courthouse fire
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin, TN that caught fire Sunday is currently under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). During a press conference Monday around 3 p.m., fire chief with Gallatin Fire Department Jeff Beaman confirmed that no one was...
Hottest year in Nashville's real estate history cooling off to pre-pandemic levels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to the Greater Nashville Realtors (GNR), there were 3,459 home closings in the Greater Nashville region reported for the month of July indicating a 19 percent decrease compared to the 4,314 closings in July of 2021. "While a nineteen percent volume decrease year-over-year seems...
MNPS working to fill 125 teacher vacancies as new school year begins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) is still working to fill dozens of teacher vacancies as students arrive for the first day of school with 125 certified teacher openings. Director of schools Dr. Adrienne Battle says the district is leveraging substitutes and general school assistants to...
Dixon eyes record-tying 7th championship after Music City Grand Prix win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Scott Dixon passed Mario Andretti for second on IndyCar's all-time win list with a victory Sunday in the messy Music City Grand Prix. The win pulled him within reach of a record-tying seventh series championship. He won for the 53rd time of his career to break a tie with Andretti for second in the all-time column.
