Autopsy findings released in triple homicide at Iowa state park

Popculture
JonBenet Ramsey Murder: Police Urged to Retest DNA After Breakthrough in Investigation
Did you have a JonBenet Ramsey murder case breakthrough on your 2022 bingo card? It's not likely but it is what seems to be happening. According to Fox News, a push to re-test DNA from Ramsey's murder is growing and there is a thought that it could finally close the cold case.
Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash
A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead and Linton facing a 90-year prison sentence if convicted of all the charges.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she sped through a red light at the intersection of La...
