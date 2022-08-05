ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

fox17.com

Former foster mom crowned Mrs. Tennessee, brings awareness to children in need

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. – Mrs. United States has announced Shana Smith, a 43-year-old former foster mom and Army wife, has been crowned Mrs. Tennessee. The national pageant says that when Shana Smith isn’t wrangling in her three children she is volunteering with the very organizations that once helped her family when their foster children were in crisis, like Tennessee Kids Belong Together, The Davis House and National American Mothers.
fox17.com

VIDEO: Mt. Juliet police officer helps wrangle in loose bull

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A police officer in Middle Tennessee can now add bull wrangler to his job description. According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, an unconfined bull named Blackjack was spotted roaming around the Kelsey Glen neighborhood on Sunday. Police say an officer stepped in to...
