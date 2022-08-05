Read on fox17.com
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
Wilson County law enforcement makes safety a top priority for Tennessee State Fair
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wilson County and the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) have issued a release about safety at the highly anticipated Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair. The agencies say that safety measures a “top priority” for the Volunteer State's biggest fair happening August 18-27 at the James E....
Former foster mom crowned Mrs. Tennessee, brings awareness to children in need
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. – Mrs. United States has announced Shana Smith, a 43-year-old former foster mom and Army wife, has been crowned Mrs. Tennessee. The national pageant says that when Shana Smith isn’t wrangling in her three children she is volunteering with the very organizations that once helped her family when their foster children were in crisis, like Tennessee Kids Belong Together, The Davis House and National American Mothers.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans available for small businesses, more in Tennessee, Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Monday that federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are available in Tennessee for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations with economic losses due to drought that began July 26.
Three boaters die after hitting barge on Tennessee River, two victims identified as teens
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has recovered three bodies from the Tennessee River after a boating accident. A boat with three people aboard hit a barge on the Tennessee River at about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The victims...
Body of missing man, 23, found off remote trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The body of a missing Tennessee man was found Friday in remote section of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WLOS reports. Park Rangers located Bryce Evans' vehicle parked at the Balsam Mountain Trailhead near Pin Oak Gap on Heintooga Ridge Road on Thursday evening. Rangers closed the road and and started an immediate search.
VIDEO: Mt. Juliet police officer helps wrangle in loose bull
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A police officer in Middle Tennessee can now add bull wrangler to his job description. According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, an unconfined bull named Blackjack was spotted roaming around the Kelsey Glen neighborhood on Sunday. Police say an officer stepped in to...
