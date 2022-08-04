ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Clemson defensive tackle to miss time after injury

Clemson could be without one of its veteran defensive lineman for the season opener against Georgia Tech. Defensive tackle Tre’ Williams recently suffered a leg injury in the weight room, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Monday evening. Williams did not attend Monday’s practice and is expected to be out...
CLEMSON, SC

