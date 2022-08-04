Read on www.titusvilleherald.com
ESPN
Coco Gauff bests Naomi Osaka in straight sets in Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
SAN JOSE -- Coco Gauff held off four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Gauff, the No. 6 seed, held all of her serves in the opening set and finished the 45-minute session with three aces. Osaka had the first double fault of the match early in the second set and Gauff took advantage for a 2-1 lead. Gauff quickly built a double-break lead at 5-1 and led 40-0 before Osaka saved four match points and used her first ace to make it 5-2.
ATP roundup: Taylor Fritz retires amid Washington heat
Third-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States retired in the third set on Thursday due to illness in searing conditions
NBC Sports
Raducanu into Washington quarterfinals; Fritz stops in heat
WASHINGTON — Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu reached her second quarterfinal of the season Thursday, edging Camila Osorio 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) at the Citi Open over nearly three hours on a hot and humid afternoon. With the temperature in the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius), the second-seeded...
Suddenly consistent Kyrgios moves into Citi Open final
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Kyrgios found the consistency that has long eluded him, reaching a second consecutive tournament final for the first time in his career with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open on Saturday night. Kyrgios, the runner-up at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic, has adjusted well to the hot, humid conditions at this hard-court U.S. Open tuneup. He won an uncharacteristic 24-shot rally on Ymer’s serve to go ahead 5-4 in the first-set tiebreak and served it out from there. In the second set, Krygios secured the only service break of the match on a cross-court half-volley from no-man’s land to move ahead 5-3. “He’s an incredible athlete and I really wasn’t expecting him to be that fast,” Kyrgios said. “Maybe next time I might have a couple different tactics when I play him, maybe not to try and out-rally him, maybe come forward a little bit more. But it was a tough-fought semifinal and I’m just happy to be in the final once again.”
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
England rise to fourth in world rankings after Euro 2022 triumph
England have climbed to fourth in the world rankings on the back of their historic Euro 2022 triumph.The Lionesses went into the tournament ranked eighth in the world but emerged victorious, beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final to win the country’s first major trophy since the men’s side lifted the 1966 World Cup.World champions the United States – England’s opponents for a sold-out friendly at Wembley on 7 October – remain top of the rankings, while Germany sit second and Sweden third.England’s rankings surge sees them move ahead of France, the Netherlands, Canada and Spain.The Euros...
SFGate
Unseeded Rogers, Kasatkina advance to San Jose final
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Unseeded American Shelby Rogers defeated No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Rogers will play No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Sunday's final of the hard-court U.S. Open tune-up,...
Novak Djokovic officially withdraws from Montreal event
World No. 6 Novak Djokovic officially withdrew Thursday from next week’s National Bank Open in Montreal. Tennis Canada confirmed Djokovic’s
BBC
Daniil Medvedev beats Cameron Norrie to win Los Cabos title
World number one Daniil Medvedev won his first ATP title of 2022 with a straight sets win over British number one Cameron Norrie at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico. The Russian beat the defending champion 7-5 6-0 for his first trophy since last year's US Open. Since then, the...
Blinken visits Africa as analysts worry of Cold War posturing
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Africa on Sunday just weeks after his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov toured the continent where he placed blame for grain shortages tied to the war in Ukraine on the West. Blinken arrived in South Africa after meetings in...
CBS Sports
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Montreal Open due to abdominal injury
Rafael Nadal has announced that he is withdrawing from the upcoming Montreal Open as he continues to recover from an abdominal injury suffered in July at Wimbledon. In a statement, Nadal shared that his injury has not healed sufficiently in order to play in Montreal, so he will continue to take time off to recover ahead of the US Open in late August.
BBC
ICF Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships: Four British medals on day four
Charlotte Henshaw became a double world champion for the third time in a row as Britain won four medals on day four at the ICF Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships in Halifax, Canada. Laura Sugar and Jack Eyers also defended their world titles. And Emma Wiggs followed up Friday's...
Europe is closing the gap in women's soccer
The U.S. still rules women's soccer, but Europe is coming fast, and their recently crowned champion will soon have a chance to make a big statement. Driving the news: Two days after England won the Women's Euro title Sunday at Wembley in front of a record crowd, it was announced that the Lionesses would host the USWNT in an October friendly.
More Ukraine grain sets sail as new strike hits nuclear site
Four more ships loaded with grain set off from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, as Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for a new strike at a Russian-occupied nuclear plant. Then on Friday, Kyiv said another three ships loaded with grain had also set off for Turkey and markets in Ireland and Britain with a further 13 waiting to depart. bur-har/jj
