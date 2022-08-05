Read on thisweekinworcester.com
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
spectrumnews1.com
More than 40 local restaurants participate in Worcester Restaruant Week
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Restaurant Week is back and in its second week of the Summer Edition. More than 40 restaurants in and around Worcester are participating this year. They're all offering special three-course meals for $28.22. O’Connor’s Restaurant is offering six different appetizers, six desserts, and eight entrees as...
universalhub.com
This storm was not messing around
Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury heads to the World Series
SHREWSBURY – After being knocked out of the Zone 4 playoffs, Shrewsbury Post 397 is heading to the American Legion World Series. The team had an undefeated run through the Northeast Regional tournament and punched its card to the World Series by beating Rhode Island’s Upper Deck Post 14 on Sunday.
Is the Famously Delicious, Mouthwatering In-N-Out Burger Chain Coming to Boston?
Oh please, please, PLEASE come to New England! In-N-Out is not just one of the most famously delicious, popular burger chains in the country, it's also one of the pickiest when it comes to opening up its simple, mouthwatering fast food chains, which are so phenomenally incredible. YUM, I love!
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
The season is sizzling up - and it's not just the weather! August is here, and summer fun is still in full swing!. Enjoy every minute of your weekend with ThisWeekinWorcester.com's list of five events to make your summer special. Stay entertained this Saturday and Sunday with activities you won't...
Massachusetts ideas for adrenaline junkies: 10 best places to get your blood pumping
If you’re looking for a little bit of adventure, look no further than your home state of Massachusetts. There are plenty of places adrenaline junkies can have fun, whether you prefer to stay inside, experience the outdoors or something in between. Check out some of the best places to...
Suzette Crêperie on Water Street Now Serving Breakfast All Day
WORCESTER - Starting Saturday morning, Suzette Crêperie & Café on Water Street in Worcester will serve breakfast all day, featuring cheese and egg crêpes. Suzette Crêperie & Café opened two years ago this month at 126 Water St. in Worcester’s Canal District. Customers can...
wzid.com
Great New England BBQ & Food Truck Festival
Grab your friends and come celebrate the end of a long work week with the Great New England BBQ & Food Truck Festival this Saturday, August 13th at the Hampshire Dome in Milford! Listen to the At Work Perk with Jim Ryan this week for chances to win four-packs of tickets!
country1025.com
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!
The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
When will the heat wave end? Massachusetts’ hot and humid week continues into Monday, but the end is in sight
Ninety-eight degrees on Thursday. Ninety-seven degrees on Saturday. And 98 degrees on Sunday. Each passing day set or matched heat records in the city of Boston. Other areas of the state saw the same treatment, with a lingering humidity turning the air all the more uncomfortable. A heat wave has...
Free Fun Friday: Family Four-Pack to Southwick’s Zoo and Gift Card to Galliford’s Restaurant & Tavern
Southwick's Zoo in Mendon can take care of that. "Spanning over 200 acres, Southwick’s Zoo is New England’s largest zoological experience," the Blackstone Valley zoo's website boasts. "Southwick’s is home to over 850 animals in naturalistic habitats including lions, tigers, giraffes, chimpanzees, white rhinos, two-toed sloths and more."
National Farmers Market Week! More than 250 in Massachusetts
According to MassFarmersMarket.org, there are more than 245 farmers markets in Massachusetts.
Time Out Global
25 best Italian restaurants in Boston
We’ve got the best red sauce joints, fine dining and weeknight carb spots around. Boston arguably has one of the best Italian food scenes in the country between the cozy streets of the North End, the chic trattorias scattered around the South End and all the neighborhood spots your group chat swears by. We could sample different Italian cuisine every night without running out of options thanks to our red sauce stalwarts, vintage throwbacks, buzzy newbies, pizza parlors and innovative high-concept ventures. These are only the best to get you started and keep you coming back. ]
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
Ziggy Bombs Opening Restaurant in Downtown Worcester this Fall
WORCESTER - The extremely popular Ziggy Bombs specialty steak and cheese subs food truck plans to open its first brick-and-mortar this fall on Franklin Street. In an interview early Thursday morning, Ziggy Bombs owner Mike Devish said he's hoping to open the restaurant by the end of September, but there's construction that needs to be done and city permits he's still waiting on.
Feeling Stressed? Hug a Cow in Carver at Phippen Farm
When in doubt, hug a cow. That’s what Carver native Lara Phippen believes in, and so do hundreds of visitors who stop by her family farm. They come to hang out with Tootsie the cow, a natural healer of anxiety and stress. Lara Phippen and her family have been...
Here are the 4 Restaurants Finishing the WooSox Season at Taste of Worcester at Polar Park
WORCESTER - There are only two months remaining in the regular season for the Worcester Red Sox and four local restaurants will still get their turn at A Taste of Worcester at Polar Park. The A Taste of Worcester food stand features local restaurants during every WooSox homestand. There are...
everettleader.com
New Ladder 1 Is A $1 Million Reality
From on online Twitter feed we have learned that Everett’s brand new Ladder 1 is about to go into service following a final inspection. Thus ends about 2 years of negotiations and meetings and warnings and pleadings by the Fire Department for a new piece of badly needed state of the art equipment.
Kiss 108 officially names its new morning show
After decades of "Matty in the Morning," listeners will now wake up with “Billy & Lisa in the Morning." After 41 years of “Matty in the Morning,” Kiss 108 is moving on to “Billy & Lisa in the Morning.”. Following the retirement of longtime host Matt...
