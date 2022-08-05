ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

More than 40 local restaurants participate in Worcester Restaruant Week

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Restaurant Week is back and in its second week of the Summer Edition. More than 40 restaurants in and around Worcester are participating this year. They're all offering special three-course meals for $28.22. O’Connor’s Restaurant is offering six different appetizers, six desserts, and eight entrees as...
WORCESTER, MA
universalhub.com

This storm was not messing around

Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
EVERETT, MA
Boston

From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state

Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury heads to the World Series

SHREWSBURY – After being knocked out of the Zone 4 playoffs, Shrewsbury Post 397 is heading to the American Legion World Series. The team had an undefeated run through the Northeast Regional tournament and punched its card to the World Series by beating Rhode Island’s Upper Deck Post 14 on Sunday.
SHREWSBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Worcester, MA
Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Sports
City
Worcester, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester

The season is sizzling up - and it's not just the weather! August is here, and summer fun is still in full swing!. Enjoy every minute of your weekend with ThisWeekinWorcester.com's list of five events to make your summer special. Stay entertained this Saturday and Sunday with activities you won't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Worcester Ice Center
wzid.com

Great New England BBQ & Food Truck Festival

Grab your friends and come celebrate the end of a long work week with the Great New England BBQ & Food Truck Festival this Saturday, August 13th at the Hampshire Dome in Milford! Listen to the At Work Perk with Jim Ryan this week for chances to win four-packs of tickets!
MILFORD, NH
country1025.com

It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!

The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Time Out Global

25 best Italian restaurants in Boston

We’ve got the best red sauce joints, fine dining and weeknight carb spots around. Boston arguably has one of the best Italian food scenes in the country between the cozy streets of the North End, the chic trattorias scattered around the South End and all the neighborhood spots your group chat swears by. We could sample different Italian cuisine every night without running out of options thanks to our red sauce stalwarts, vintage throwbacks, buzzy newbies, pizza parlors and innovative high-concept ventures. These are only the best to get you started and keep you coming back. ]
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Ziggy Bombs Opening Restaurant in Downtown Worcester this Fall

WORCESTER - The extremely popular Ziggy Bombs specialty steak and cheese subs food truck plans to open its first brick-and-mortar this fall on Franklin Street. In an interview early Thursday morning, Ziggy Bombs owner Mike Devish said he's hoping to open the restaurant by the end of September, but there's construction that needs to be done and city permits he's still waiting on.
FUN 107

Feeling Stressed? Hug a Cow in Carver at Phippen Farm

When in doubt, hug a cow. That’s what Carver native Lara Phippen believes in, and so do hundreds of visitors who stop by her family farm. They come to hang out with Tootsie the cow, a natural healer of anxiety and stress. Lara Phippen and her family have been...
CARVER, MA
everettleader.com

New Ladder 1 Is A $1 Million Reality

From on online Twitter feed we have learned that Everett’s brand new Ladder 1 is about to go into service following a final inspection. Thus ends about 2 years of negotiations and meetings and warnings and pleadings by the Fire Department for a new piece of badly needed state of the art equipment.
EVERETT, MA
Boston

Kiss 108 officially names its new morning show

After decades of "Matty in the Morning," listeners will now wake up with “Billy & Lisa in the Morning." After 41 years of “Matty in the Morning,” Kiss 108 is moving on to “Billy & Lisa in the Morning.”. Following the retirement of longtime host Matt...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy