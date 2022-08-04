Whitefish's Brad Grattan rallies for victory at Montana State Senior Tournament

Read on 406mtsports.com
Related
Montana Has Two State Gemstones. One is Really Easy to Find
Montana is a great place to be if you like rocks. I was recently going through a box of stuff that my mom had saved from my childhood. It was full of the usual items you would expect. Things like elementary school papers and crafts, handmade birthday cards from my favorite aunt and uncle, old family pictures, and a small bag of silver nickels and wheat pennies that my great grandmother would give the grandkids on our birthdays. As I scrounged through the time capsule of memories, I found my childhood collection of "special rocks", carefully stored in a bank check box (what's a check?), that was neatly labeled with my name in 4th-grade-me Sharpie script and sealed with a piece of tape.
Montana is losing it’s trailer parks at the worst possible time
Montana simply cannot have it both ways. Our housing issues are now at crisis level with soaring prices and very little rental inventory. Have you known anyone who has tried to rent a trailer? It's next to impossible with very lengthy waiting lists. Not to mention, living in a trailer...
KULR8
Montana Lady Griz receive commitment from Washington combo guard
The Montana Lady Griz picked up a commitment from a Class of 2023 recruit out of Washington on Saturday afternoon. Adria Lincoln shared her commitment to UM via Twitter. She included a photo of herself in a Montana sweatshirt in the tweet. "I’m grateful to announce my commitment to the...
Friends mourn the loss of Flathead climbers killed in Glacier NP
Both 67-years old, Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were considered expert climbers in the area, summitting mountain peaks in Glacier National Park for decades.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourbigsky.com
6 Montana campgrounds to visit year-round
The summer camping season is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean camping has to stop! Montana has several campgrounds that can be used year-round, according to Onlyinyourstate. Here is a list of campgrounds to try during any time of the year. Rocky Mountain Hi Campground. Located in Kalispell. Great...
406mtsports.com
Glacier Range Riders use home runs to beat Billings Mustangs
KALISPELL — Ben McConnell and Brady Wofford homered Saturday night in Glacier's 7-3 victory over the Billings Mustangs in Pioneer League baseball. McConnell hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning to put the Range Riders ahead 4-1. Wofford belted a solo homer in the fifth to make it a 5-1 spread.
406mtsports.com
Glacier Range Riders shut out Billings Mustangs
KALISPELL — Brody Wofford socked a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Glacier Range Riders defeated the Billings Mustangs 5-0 in Pioneer Baseball League play on Sunday. With the win and Saturday's 7-3 victory, the Range Riders swept the two-game series. Glacier (24-41) scored...
Yellowstone Young Guns - Top 3 team in Montana
Shooting is a popular sport in Montana and the kids on the Yellowstone Young Guns team are some of the best in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Noncommercial beekeeping sees growth in Montana
LIVINGSTON, Mont. — Many people are afraid of bees -- they sting and can cause allergic reactions. But we talked to a Livingston ranch hand who loves them. “They are always doing something new,” said Hazel’s Honey owner Andrew Bauer. “There is always some new behavior I have never seen before. We had an observation hive, and I could just sit there and watch them for hours. They’re just really neat.”
Montana AG on Firearms, Fentanyl, and Chinese Military Espionage
During his monthly visit to our Talk Back show, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen took calls for the entire hour answering questions from listeners. Knudsen answered one listener’s question about an effort in Congress to ban the sale of AR-15-type rifles. “Bottom line, if you start talking about banning...
VIDEO: Watch This "Tidal Wave" At Leigh Lake!
VIDEO: Watch This "Tidal Wave" At Leigh Lake! ...
Fairfield Sun Times
How higher interest rates are stifling Montana homebuyers
Real estate professionals say the state’s red-hot market may be cooling off as the Federal Reserve raises rates. Mortgage buyers are feeling the pain. Searching for a home to buy in Missoula’s pressure cooker housing market over the last year, Jeff Moss has been thinking a lot about interest rates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground
Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula
The Olympic rower plucked the microphone out of the U.S. Navy SEAL’s hand at one point in the candidate forum for the U.S. House of Representatives, and at least a couple of times, the moderator told the sold-out crowd of roughly 250 to stop heckling. “For you to misrepresent me in front of this crowd […] The post Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
mtpr.org
How ending premiums could threaten Montana’s Medicaid expansion
Republican Montana state Rep. Ed Buttrey was a key player in expanding the state’s Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act. Now, he’s worried a policy change by the Biden administration could, within a few years, mean the end of an expansion that currently provides more than 100,000 low-income Montanans access to health insurance.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Aug. 8, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
Comments / 0