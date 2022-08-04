Read on www.titusvilleherald.com
Related
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
China's largest-ever Taiwan military drills draw to a close
China's largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan were drawing to a close on Sunday following a controversial visit last week to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Earlier on Sunday, Beijing conducted "exercises in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan Island as planned", the Chinese military's Eastern Command said.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
RELATED PEOPLE
China-Taiwan news: Taiwan says China used 66 planes and 14 warships in Sunday’s drills – live
Taiwan’s said flights through its airspace gradually resumed as most notifications for Chinese military drills near the island ‘no longer in effect’
Los Altos teen foils his competition to strike gold at national fencing event in Minneapolis
Luca Nicoletti, 13, of Los Altos, recently won the gold medal in his age category at the USA Fencing Summer Nationals in Minneapolis, finishing his season as the top-ranked fencer nationally in the Y12 category. Nicoletti has won six gold medals this season and 18 medals in the last year.
Comments / 0