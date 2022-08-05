ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James has ‘productive’ talk with Lakers brass to discuss future

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
 4 days ago

LeBron James, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Lakers, met with team vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka on Thursday to discuss his future with Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin .

The two sides had what was termed as a productive discussion, James’ agent and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul told ESPN. A new deal has yet to be reached, however.

Thursday marked the first day that James, who will turn 38 in December, was eligible to sign a two-year $97.1 million extension with the Lakers.

The meeting took place at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo, according to the report, with new Lakers coach Darvin Ham also on hand. Paul said he expects both sides to keep moving forward in their discussions.

There is also plenty of time for the two sides to work out a new deal with the Lakers superstar having until June 30 to sign the extension before he would become an unrestricted free agent.

LeBron James is in the final year of his contract going into this season with the Lakers.
NBAE via Getty Images
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and GM Rob Pelinka
Getty Images

One possibility is James signing a one-year extension for $47 million for the 2023-24 season and a player option for the second year.

Potentially complicating things for Los Angeles is James’ desire to play with his son, Bronny, who will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. James inking a long-term deal with anyone before seeing where his son ends up would potentially make their playing together difficult.

There is also James’ age to consider. Though he averaged 30.3 points last season — his highest output in more than a decade — he also played in just 56 games and the Lakers failed to reach the playoffs.

