NPR
Sunday Puzzle: Cities of America!
And it's time to play The Puzzle. SELYUKH: Joining us is Will Shortz. He is puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION. Good to talk to you, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Alina. SELYUKH: So remind us, please, of last week's challenge. SHORTZ: Yes,...
NPR
Carry The Two: Making Audio Magic With Math
Math is a complex, beautiful language that can help us understand the world. And sometimes ... math is also hard! Science communicator Sadie Witkowski says the key to making math your friend is to foster your own curiosity. That's the guiding principle behind her new podcast, Carry the Two. It's also today's show: Embracing all math has to offer without the fear of failure.
NPR
After her mother's stroke, Lara Porzak helped finish new novel 'Properties of Thirst'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with novelist Marianne Wiggins about her latest book, "Properties of Thirst," along with her daughter, Lara Porzak, who helped her mother finish writing it after a stroke. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Marianne Wiggins' new novel, "Properties Of Thirst," is sprawling, expansive and lyrical. It's a series of...
NPR
Meridian Brothers collaborate with an imaginary salsa band on new album
MERIDIAN BROTHERS: (Singing in Spanish). SIMON: But they fell on hard times decades ago. Now they're making a comeback album with the modern Colombian band Meridian Brothers. Eblis Alvarez, who is the mind behind the band Meridian Brothers, joins us now. Thank you so much for being with us. EBLIS...
NPR
Encore: Binders, backpacks and inflation are on 2022's back-to-school shopping list
This year's back-to-school shopping season lands as the U.S. sees the highest inflation in four decades. How will high prices affect spending?. It's that time of the year when families everywhere realize how much their kid's feet grew over the summer or they try to figure out whether they can get just one more semester's wear out of those backpacks. Well, this year's back-to-school shopping season lands in the middle of the highest inflation in four decades. So NPR's Alina Selyukh looked into how that might affect spending.
NPR
Authors worry about the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster
One of the largest antitrust trials ever to hit the publishing industry is unfolding in a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. The Department of Justice says that a merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would stifle competition. NPR's Chloe Veltman looked into what that would mean for booksellers, authors and others if the government does not stop the merger from going ahead.
NPR
The secret behind why parents — and kids — love 'Bluey'
If you have small children at home, you might just be waiting for the new season of Bluey, the Australian cartoon about a family of talking dogs named the Heelers. The series has won an International Emmy, attracted millions of viewers around the world, inspired podcasts, an upcoming musical and all kinds of merchandise.
NPR
Deaton Chris Anthony reconfigures the sound of nostalgia
DEATON CHRIS ANTHONY: (Singing) Korbin showed me how to do it. Franklins stashed under my blanket. There's nothing wrong. No, no, nobody saw it. I'm sorry. We're just some kids starving. SHAPIRO: His new album "Sid The Kid" finds the electronic producer reminiscing about his childhood in Kansas. Our reviewer,...
NPR
NPR's top picks for 2022 fiction books
Four NPR staffers recommend new novels in an early taste of our annual Books We Love round-up: "How High We Go in the Dark," "Vladimir," "Mecca" and "The Candy House." A lot of you look forward to NPR's Books We Love at the end of each year. And that's because it's a great resource for what new books to read as recommended by our staff and contributors. But why wait? We have some suggestions right now. Today, some of the best fiction of 2022 so far. We start with Code Switch producer Summer Thomad and a spellbinding fantasy novel about death.
NPR
NYC companies hesitate on in-person work because of attacks on public transit
New York City's economy depends on workers returning to their offices, but that hasn't been easy. And if the city didn't have enough challenges, there is now a perception that New York is less safe. NPR's David Gura reports. DAVID GURA, BYLINE: First, it was the COVID variants that upended...
