NFL

J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh

By Lance Cartelli
 4 days ago
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage

It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video

Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
Matt Rhule gets 100% real on potentially making ‘wrong decision’ in Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle for Panthers

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not yet ready to name their starting QB amid the intense battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, and for good reason. Rhule emphasized that the important thing for the Panthers is to determine the “right guy” for the job, and if it means taking their time and being thorough with everything, then so be it. The veteran head coach doesn’t want to make a mistake for QB1 and end up regretting it later on.
CHARLOTTE, NC
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

3 Prominent Teams Mentioned For Odell Beckham Jr.

Just weeks away from the NFL's season opener, Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the open market. The star wide receiver is still more than capable of being a difference-maker for a team, but a torn ACL in the Super Bowl means he won't be available until the second half of the season at the earliest.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
KANSAS CITY, MO
