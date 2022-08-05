ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zMX4_0h5NmjeM00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said Thursday.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex.

They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

A portion of the park remained closed Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Edinburgh lost child found walking on US-31, water rescue called off

EDINBURGH, Ind. — A lost child in Edinburgh has been found safe, police say, and the water rescue sparked by the child’s disappearance near a dam has been called off. Edinburgh Police and Fire were called Sunday afternoon to the Edinburgh Dam on State Road 252 for reports of a missing 11-year-old. The child, witnesses […]
EDINBURGH, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian hurt in accident outside Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital following an accident outside of the Indianapolis International Airport Friday. An Airport Authority spokesperson says the accident happened overnight on the lower level of the terminal in the passenger pickup area near the baggage claim. According to a statement from the airport, a motorist lost control […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOX59

IMPD arrests 2 in connection to July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have made an arrest in the July 3 murder of a 31-year-old man on the city’s northwest side. Police arrested 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler for their alleged involvement. On Sunday, July 3, police were called to the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive on a report of […]
WARSAW, IN
FOX59

Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#Lafayette Park#The White House#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX59

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert for Jackson County teen canceled

UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been cancelled as of Aug. 5. The original story can be found below. JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager missing from Jackson County. Indiana State Police said 16-year-old Nicholai Schrader was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. Friday in Brownstown wearing a black […]
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police seize 19 guns, drugs from South Bend man’s home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Investigators found drugs and more than a dozen firearms inside a 21-year-old South Bend man’s home, police say. State police and the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) served a search warrant on the morning of July 26 at a home in the 1100 block of Queen Street. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
FOX59

Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail

INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the sentencing […]
FOX59

Fatal shooting leads to suspect shootout with police

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 55-year-old James Dixon III. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a shooting and two suspects are in custody following a shootout with police early Saturday morning. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were patrolling around 1:40 a.m. at 1900 North Belleview […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed outside his business

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead. James Dixon III was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. “It’s tragic.  What happened to my dad is just a senseless act of violence,” said Ja’Kell Dixon. Dixon’s youngest […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dies after motorcycle involved crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle that left a man dead Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of Morgantown Road and Mount Pleasant Center Street at around 12:40 p.m. Saturday. According to police, a white Honda Pilot was heading north on Morgantown Road, […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy