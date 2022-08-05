Aurora residents can get free sprinkler inspections

Read on kdvr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun casesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo students head back to school today as teachers and staff get raisesSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Visit the World’s First Indoor Slide Park in ColoradoTravel MavenLakewood, CO
Frontier breaks ground on new ground-level boarding facility at DIAMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Denver ballot question squashes grassroots activism, residents sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
KDVR.com
Cars stranded in Central 70 Project when tunnel floods
Nearly a dozen people were rescued by the Denver Fire Department after rainwater made the Central 70 Project unpassable and cars got stuck. Courtney Fromm is talking to first responders and those who saw the flooding.
KDVR.com
Local pizza shop heavily damaged after fire
A popular Boulder County pizza shop, Abo's Pizza, was heavily damaged after an early Saturday morning fire. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
What to know about the 3 Boulder County ballot measures
On Aug. 4, the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to put three ballot measures for the upcoming November elections. Courtney Fromm reports.
KDVR.com
Denver metro cities under flash flood warning
Parts of Denver, Aurora and Commerce City are under a flash flood warning. Travis Michels forecasts.
KDVR.com
How Denver flood protection held up in the monsoon
Several drivers on Interstate 70 had to be rescued as significant rainfall poured in a short amount of time. It has many wondering if it’s time to rethink some of the drainage systems in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports.
KDVR.com
Arapahoe County K-9 helps students feel safe in school
Rex isn't a typical law enforcement K-9, he was the first puppy raised to be a therapy dog for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Photojournalist Jerry Lawlor reports.
KDVR.com
Airlines making changes at DIA
United is cutting flights while Frontier is breaking ground on a new facility at DIA. Carly Cassady Reports. Woman killed, child hurt in I-25 crash with big rig. Killed deputy remembered as committed public servant. What you need to do if you drove through floods. How Denver flood protection held...
KDVR.com
Drivers get through feet of flood water
Two drivers experienced the flooding in some parts of Denver as they got stuck driving through it and seeing people get stranded. Dry for the next few days, scattered showers this …. Technical error in Central 70 Project cause of flooding. Suspect possibly shot and killed wife before shooting …
KDVR.com
Family pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward
Friends, family and the Aurora community gathered on Monday night to remember the life of a father and husband suddenly killed. Jason Lyman and his two dogs were victims of a hit-and-run crash last week near Horizon Park. Talya Cunningham reports.
KDVR.com
Officer-involved shooting in Northglenn leaves 1 dead
An investigation is ongoing after an officer-involved shooting left one suspect dead and a deputy with minor injuries. Lisa D'Souza reports.
KDVR.com
Community College of Aurora
GDC’s Spencer Thomas sat down to talk to the president of Aurora Community College. He talks about his first year settling down and how he wants to help every student who comes through the doors succeed. This is part of a week long series we will be doing with the school. Tune into Great Day Colorado each day this week to learn more. For more information go to CCAurora.edu.
KDVR.com
2 teens killed in head-on crash in Castle Rock
A two-vehicle crash in Castle Rock that occurred shortly before midnight on Friday night left two teenagers dead and several others needing treatment. Rogelio Mares reports.
KDVR.com
I-25 closed at Mead after crash, 1 killed
Interstate 25 was closed at Mead on Monday evening after a crash killed one person and left damage to an overpass after an excavator crashed into it. Joshua Short reports from the scene.
KDVR.com
A mild Monday before more 90s
After the evening storms, skies will slowly clear across Denver with seasonal lows. Travis Michels forecasts.
KDVR.com
80s, thunderstorms, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Sunday afternoon
A few clouds will linger across Denver Saturday night with mild lows in the middle 60s. Travis Michels forecasts. 80s, thunderstorms, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for …. Friends remember classmates killed in head-on crash. Denver metro cities under flash flood warning. DPS holds community meetings for new school year. A...
KDVR.com
Rain totals from Sunday's monsoon storms
One to three inches of rain fell in less than 30 minutes in parts of northeast Denver on Sunday. Family pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward. Woman killed, child hurt in I-25 crash with big rig. Killed deputy remembered as committed public servant. What you need to do if...
KDVR.com
Big Get: Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright
KOA's Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright joins Colorado Sports Night. Family pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward. Woman killed, child hurt in I-25 crash with big rig. Killed deputy remembered as committed public servant. What you need to do if you drove through floods. How Denver flood protection held up...
