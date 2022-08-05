Elon Musk hopes for peace & respect between the U.S. and China

Read on www.teslarati.com
Inflation Reduction Act supports dealerships & fossil fueled “clean vehicles”
Today, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act which seems like a good thing for EVs and clean energy at first. However, a look at the bill itself takes us into a rabbit hole that smells of fossil fuels and dealership lobbying. By changing the very definition of electric vehicles...
Tesla’s lobbying efforts tease “advanced manufacturing facility” in Canada
Tesla lobbying efforts in Ontario suggest the EV automaker’s next gigafactory might be in Canada. Elon Musk considered a Tesla gigafactory in Canada during the recent Cyber Roundup (annual meeting of stockholders). Public documents submitted to Canada’s Lobbyists Registration system suggest that Tesla might be considering an advanced manufacturing facility in Ontario.
Tesla China delivers 28.2k vehicles in July amid Giga Shanghai upgrades
Tesla China delivered 28,217 vehicles in July amid Giga Shanghai upgrades to improve Model 3 and Model Y output. Tesla exported 19,756 vehicles from Giga Shanghai in July. Recently, a bunch of Model Y and Model 3 vehicles arrived in Australia and New Zealand. The first Model Y deliveries have reportedly started in Australia, while New Zealand deliveries are expected to begin soon.
Tesla (TSLA) Canaccord price target raised to $881 after seeing the Fremont Factory in action
Canaccord Genuity raised its price target for Tesla (TSLA) from $815 to $881 after a visit to the Fremont Factory. Canaccord analyst George Gianarikas visited the Fremont Factory last Friday and was impressed. In a note, Gianarikas wrote that Canaccord was “mesmerized by the factory’s chaotic symphony and employee morale.”
Tesla supplier Talon Metals on Manchin EV Bill, Tesla & more
Tesla supplier, Talon Metals gave Teslarati an exclusive interview and we talked about the Manchin EV Bill, Tesla and more. I received some great feedback on one of my recent articles from Todd Malan, Chief External. Affairs Officer & Head of Climate Strategy at Talon Metals, one of Tesla’s key...
Ford agrees to $91 million deal for India plant with Tata Motors
Ford will sell its vehicle production plant in India to Tata Motors, the companies confirmed in statements earlier this weekend. Ford said it plans to focus on vehicle production in the United States, where it has been ramping several new all-electric models in the company’s push to electrification. The...
Auto lobby group worries that most U.S. EVs disqualified for EV tax credit
Automaker lobby group Alliance for Automotive Innovation says that if additional sourcing requirements go into effect, U.S. automakers won’t qualify for the full credit. According to Reuters, these automakers have been privately expressing their worries about the proposal’s increasing requirements regarding batteries and critical mineral contents being sourced from the U.S.
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
CLEVELAND (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
Elon Musk willing to finish Twitter buyout under original terms — under one condition
As it turns out, Elon Musk is still willing to complete his Twitter buyout at the agreed-upon price of $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. The social media company just has to provide its method of sampling accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real. Musk and Twitter are...
Podcast: The Haiti-Chile connection
How a 2010 earthquake led thousands of Haitians to flee to Chile.
FBI seizes documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home – live reaction
Former US president angered by ‘unannounced raid’ as part of ongoing investigation into potentially unlawful removal of White House records
Oil rises as Russian pipeline halt revives supply fears
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil rose over $1 a barrel on Tuesday, reversing an earlier decline, after Russia said oil exports to Europe via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since early August, reviving concern about tight supply.
California DMV seems to want Tesla to advertise FSD & Autopilot
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) seems to want Tesla to advertise its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features to consumers. According to a report by the LA Times. the DMV isn’t too happy about Tesla’s use of the terms, Autopilot and FSD. And the state agency is also upset about Tesla’s description of how Navigating on Autopilot from home works.
UK energy bills ‘to top £4,200’ amid warning of ‘serious hardship on a massive scale’ – business live
Consumer champion Martin Lewis and head of CBI business group both urge PM to act urgently to help people with soaring energy bills
Baidu CEO says EV arm’s autonomous driving tech will be a generation ahead of Tesla
Robin Li, Baidu’s founder, chairman, and CEO, recently shared some bold predictions about the ROBO-01, a vehicle specifically designed to operate using autonomous driving technologies. The ROBO-01 will be produced by Jidu Auto, an intelligent electric vehicle company backed by Chinese internet giant Baidu and automaker Geely. During its...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Moscow suspends US inspections of nuclear arsenal; Ukraine reports intense shelling in Donbas
Ukraine says it arrested Russian intelligence agents planning to carry out three murders; Russia says sanctions mean it won’t restart arms inspection program
