Danbury, CT

WCSU opens new Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, a statewide service for public schools

In response to an ever-growing need for safety and mental health support programs in public schools, Western Connecticut State University has opened the Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, housed in White Hall on its Midtown campus, 181 White St., Danbury, under the Education and Educational Psychology Department.
DANBURY, CT
Mercury Marketing Communications Promotes, Adds Staff

STAMFORD, CT/August 8, 2022 – Mercury Marketing Communications, Inc., a boutique marketing and public relations agency based in Stamford, is pleased to announce changes to its professional staff. On its public relations team, the agency promoted Thomas Renner to Senior Account Executive and added Katherine Bonamo as an Assistant...
STAMFORD, CT
Services planned for beloved member of RHS staff, Edwin Ordonez has died

Ridgefield High School lost a beloved staff member last week. Edwin Ordonez died at the age of 28. According to Anthony Cataldo and Danny Hayes who organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Edwin's family, the RHS employee passed away after a tragic accident. Edwin leaves behind his wife and his first child, Sarah, who is just four months old.
DANBURY, CT
Danbury, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Danbury, CT
Ridgefield Public Schools Announces New Food Service Provider

Ridgefield Public Schools (RPS) announced this week that they have contracted with Aramark to be the District’s new food service provider. Aramark’s commitment to excellence, affordability, the environment, and diversity were all important in this decision. RPS’s new Director of Food Service, Eric Nickelson has worked for Aramark...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Fresh Start Laundry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Fresh Start...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Responds to hold town-wide event to support Ukraine on August 27, seek support and partnerships!

Ukrainian Independence Day is on August 24 and Ridgefield Responds will be hosting a town-wide event on August 27th to celebrate the country's sovereignty and incredible strength in defending itself since this war began earlier this year. Ridgefield Responds explains, "We’re seeking local businesses, groups, and organizations to participate! Sell...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
"Project Cabaret" Classes For Youth Offered by NPT

Fairfield, CT - Project Cabaret. Think: “Project Runway” in a class that guides you in “creating your own” cabaret show with other performers!. Six weeks of group classes and a spectacular final ensemble cabaret performance that you helped to create!. New Paradigm Theatre continues to push...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Westport Voters Guide to Primaries Tomorrow

Republican and Democratic Primaries will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, August 8. Find out if we received your absentee ballot here: https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx. Find election results by Election, then Town here: https://ctemspublic.pcctg.net/#/selectTown. See hourly poll figures here: Registration Statistics (RTM Districts) View the Ballots. Hours and Locations. As with any election, voting...
WESTPORT, CT
Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will sell homemade cookies at Tuesday's Chirp concert to support the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer

Ridgefield resident Tyler Berman will be selling homemade cookies on behalf of the nonprofit Cookies for Kids' Cancer on Tuesday night, August 9 from 6 to 8pm at the CHIRP concert in Ballard Park. You can find Tyler by CVS park entrance where you can purchase some sweet treats to enjoy during the concert (while helping children in need).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Southbury Women's Club holds Operation Backpack

Southbury Women's Club's Operation Backpack annually provides school supplies for the children of needy Southbury families via Southbury Social Services, funded by generous community grants, sponsorships, monetary and Amazon Wishlist purchase donations. This year, they have over 80 backpacks to fill! From pencils to scientific calculators, we are able to assist...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Wilton Pedestrian Bridge Construction Closings This Week

Construction for the Pedestrian Bridge Project is scheduled to begin the week of August 8, 2022. The Pedestrian Bridge project consists of building a bridge connecting the Wilton Train Station on Station Road to the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) on the opposite side of the river and improvements to the NRVT leading into Wilton Center.
WILTON, CT
HUGE Summer Clearance Sale at Hutton's in Ridgefield!

Hutton's Fine Men's Wear HUGE Summer Clearance SALE with up to 50% off seasonal items!. Incredible summer-weather attire is being offered at up to 50% off! Shop top brands like Viyella, Brax, Raffi, Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, and more!. Shop local and look dapper! Stop into Hutton's soon to take advantage...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Westport Playhouse Announces "4,000 Miles" Bike Giveaway

Westport, CT - In conjunction with its upcoming production of “4000 Miles,” Westport Country Playhouse is offering a giveaway of a Cannondale Adventure 1 Bike, valued at $960. The bike was donated as first prize by Cycleology Bike and Ski of Westport. Second price, also thanks to the generosity of Cycleology, is a Cycleology RBX classic SS cycling jersey (size large) and Cycleology water bottle, valued at $97.
WESTPORT, CT
Sandy Hook Promise Co-founder and World-class Musician performs for the first time since 12/14/12 - A Father's Promise: The Concert this Saturday

Sandy Hook Promise co-founder Mark Barden is a world-class musician who lost his passion for making music when his son Daniel was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy on December 14, 2012. In the years since, Mark and his family have been on an incredible journey filled with inspiration, perseverance and, mostly, love.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Weather: Heat Advisory in Effect Through Monday at 8pm

High heat and humidity continue into early next week. A Bermuda high will remain offshore through early in the week, continuing to provide very warm, humid conditions in our area.  A heat advisory is now in effect through 8 pm Monday.  There remains a localized threat of...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

