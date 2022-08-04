Last week, antisemitic flyers were distributed across West Nashville. Local media has been covering it, and local leaders have condemned it. But there are two bits of context I haven’t seen in these stories that I think might add to our sense of urgency about addressing this. One is that this neighborhood has a long history of enduring antisemitic violence, from someone shooting at West End Synagogue in 2015 to a group of Klan members and neo-Nazis trying to blow up The Temple in Belle Meade in 1981 to the bombing of the Jewish Community Center, which sat on West End where 440 is now, back in 1958.

