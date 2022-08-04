ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Long and Ongoing Blight of Antisemitism in Nashville

Last week, antisemitic flyers were distributed across West Nashville. Local media has been covering it, and local leaders have condemned it. But there are two bits of context I haven’t seen in these stories that I think might add to our sense of urgency about addressing this. One is that this neighborhood has a long history of enduring antisemitic violence, from someone shooting at West End Synagogue in 2015 to a group of Klan members and neo-Nazis trying to blow up The Temple in Belle Meade in 1981 to the bombing of the Jewish Community Center, which sat on West End where 440 is now, back in 1958.
NASHVILLE, TN
Waterfront Dining: Hendersonville's Lyncoya Café

When I first started paddleboarding back in 2011, I didn’t have many other friends who paddled, and I wasn’t as comfortable getting on the water alone. One of my few paddling friends, Brian, lived in Hendersonville, so I spent a lot of time there, paddling from Drakes Creek on Old Hickory Lake. (Brian also repaired paddleboards, and in those days I needed a lot of dings patched.)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Chago’s Cantina Closing After a Decade-Plus on Belmont Boulevard

Chago’s Cantina, the Belmont Boulevard restaurant beloved for its queso, tacos and burrito bowls, announced via social media on Monday that this week is the eatery’s last. Owner Chad Head is planning several days of menus featuring favorite dishes from over the years as well as drink specials, ending with a pig roast on Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN

