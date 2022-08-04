ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

EKU student athletes pitch in for donation drive for flooding victims

By Lauren Adams
WLKY.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
SOMERSET, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, KY
Sports
City
Richmond, KY
Richmond, KY
Society
Richmond, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Clay, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WKYT 27

WATCH | 88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted

WATCH | WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Central Ky. veteran, advocate relieved by passage of PACT Act. The bill includes provisions to aid veterans exposed to toxic water at Camp Lejeune. WATCH | Cleanup continues in Breathitt County ahead of Presidential visit. Updated: 19 hours ago. Cleanup continues in Breathitt County...
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

North Laurel All-Stars advance to LLWS regional semifinal

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE (8/7/2022 6:08 p.m.) The North Laurel All-Stars are heading to the semifinal of the Great Lakes Regional of the Little League World Series. Representing Kentucky, the team beat Ohio 7-6 in a nail-biting finish. North Laurel advances to the winner’s bracket, and will face Indiana...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eku
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky makes history in first Coaches Poll of 2022 season

The Kentucky Wildcats football program has made a lot of history under head coach Mark Stoops. That continued today with the first Coaches Top 25 Poll of the 2022 college football season. Kentucky checked in at 21st overall, marking the first time in program history it’s been in the preseason...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
gobigbluecountry.com

Look: Here is where Kentucky will play basketball games this week

The stage is set for the first live look at the 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball team in action. The Wildcats boarded their flight to the Bahamas Monday morning, where the team will play four exhibition games beginning Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The floor the action will take...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of woman who escaped in transit to Lexington jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a Nicholas County woman who escaped during her transport from a court hearing. According to Crime Stoppers, a tip to the Crime Stoppers tip line said Jennifer Tolson, 35, was at Thornton’s on Georgetown Road Sunday. Tolson was wanted by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department after deputies said she escaped while being transported to the Fayette County Detention Center after a hearing.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on Sunday morning. According to officials, the accident was initially caused by a downpour. The drivers involved had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles, leading to the multi-vehicle accident. The accident was around...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Joel Williams enters transfer portal

With a week of fall camp in the books, one Kentucky Wildcat player has decided that it would be best for him to take his talents elsewhere. That player is former 4-star safety Joel Williams. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news. Williams, from Baton Rouge...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Nicholasville man fighting to be number one Jiu Jitsu fighter

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fighting for the number one spot in the world, Rob Nickerson, a local Brazilian Jiu Jitsu athlete has three more chances to reach the top spot, but the Nicholasville black belt said gold medals aren’t the only goal. Nickerson is on a roll,...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are rolling into a new week with more of the same for much of the week. We will finally change things up a bit by the end of the week as a blast of late September air rolls into the region and settles in for a bit.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another flood threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Saturday everyone! We continue to track rounds of showers and thunderstorms as they drench the Commonwealth once again. The action today will likely cause more flash flooding issues with another threat lurking early next week. A Flood Watch will continue throughout the day today. Many...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy