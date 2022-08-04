EKU student athletes pitch in for donation drive for flooding victims

Read on www.wlky.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
Wildcat Harley-Davidson hosts benefit ride for eastern Kentucky flood victims
The help for eastern Kentuckians impacted by floods continues.
WKYT 27
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
wdrb.com
Longtime Kentucky state representative, Bevin cabinet member arrested in Lexington on rape charge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky state Democratic representative and official in Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's cabinet has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape. John Tilley, 53, was booked Monday morning into Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections, according to jail records. Hannah Sloan, a public information...
WKYT 27
WATCH | 88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
WATCH | WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Central Ky. veteran, advocate relieved by passage of PACT Act. The bill includes provisions to aid veterans exposed to toxic water at Camp Lejeune. WATCH | Cleanup continues in Breathitt County ahead of Presidential visit. Updated: 19 hours ago. Cleanup continues in Breathitt County...
wymt.com
North Laurel All-Stars advance to LLWS regional semifinal
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE (8/7/2022 6:08 p.m.) The North Laurel All-Stars are heading to the semifinal of the Great Lakes Regional of the Little League World Series. Representing Kentucky, the team beat Ohio 7-6 in a nail-biting finish. North Laurel advances to the winner’s bracket, and will face Indiana...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
WLKY.com
Former Male star Izayah Cummings settling in at tight end for Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky coaching staff has high praise for the tight end room. "I am very, very excited about that tight end room," UK coach Rich Scangarello said. "I really believe there's 3, 4, or 5 guys in there that will play on Sunday's (in the NFL)."
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky makes history in first Coaches Poll of 2022 season
The Kentucky Wildcats football program has made a lot of history under head coach Mark Stoops. That continued today with the first Coaches Top 25 Poll of the 2022 college football season. Kentucky checked in at 21st overall, marking the first time in program history it’s been in the preseason...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gobigbluecountry.com
Look: Here is where Kentucky will play basketball games this week
The stage is set for the first live look at the 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball team in action. The Wildcats boarded their flight to the Bahamas Monday morning, where the team will play four exhibition games beginning Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The floor the action will take...
foxlexington.com
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of woman who escaped in transit to Lexington jail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a Nicholas County woman who escaped during her transport from a court hearing. According to Crime Stoppers, a tip to the Crime Stoppers tip line said Jennifer Tolson, 35, was at Thornton’s on Georgetown Road Sunday. Tolson was wanted by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department after deputies said she escaped while being transported to the Fayette County Detention Center after a hearing.
WKYT 27
Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on Sunday morning. According to officials, the accident was initially caused by a downpour. The drivers involved had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles, leading to the multi-vehicle accident. The accident was around...
aseaofblue.com
Joel Williams enters transfer portal
With a week of fall camp in the books, one Kentucky Wildcat player has decided that it would be best for him to take his talents elsewhere. That player is former 4-star safety Joel Williams. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news. Williams, from Baton Rouge...
Breathitt County farmer looks to start over
Starting over after a flood can be overwhelming, but that is where eastern Kentuckians find themselves now as they enter the recovery and rebuilding phase.
foxlexington.com
Nicholasville man fighting to be number one Jiu Jitsu fighter
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fighting for the number one spot in the world, Rob Nickerson, a local Brazilian Jiu Jitsu athlete has three more chances to reach the top spot, but the Nicholasville black belt said gold medals aren’t the only goal. Nickerson is on a roll,...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are rolling into a new week with more of the same for much of the week. We will finally change things up a bit by the end of the week as a blast of late September air rolls into the region and settles in for a bit.
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another flood threat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Saturday everyone! We continue to track rounds of showers and thunderstorms as they drench the Commonwealth once again. The action today will likely cause more flash flooding issues with another threat lurking early next week. A Flood Watch will continue throughout the day today. Many...
Comments / 0