Buffalo, NY

Redeemed – The Band Five14

Hello friends! We are really proud of our new band promo video 😊 Can we all share this and send it around the entire planet? Let’s see if we can get 1 million views. And don’t forget to like and follow our Facebook page. All the glory to God!!
TONAWANDA, NY
Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022

Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr

If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
LOCKPORT, NY

