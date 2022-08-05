Read on www.wcvb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Boston’s historic Fish Pier has changed with the times, but stays true to its roots
NEEDHAM, Mass. — High-end restaurants, towering glass skyscrapers, and an ever-changing waterfront surround Boston’s Fish Pier, which is still home to 29 maritime-related businesses.Atlantic Coast Seafood has been called the Fish Pier home since 1986. Polka Dog Bakery, which processes seafood into dog treats, is a newer addition to the working waterfront. The Fish Pier is owned by Massport, whose CEO called it "the soul of the Seaport."
Boston restaurants hosting King Tut-themed brunches as city hosts exhibit
BOSTON — Each restaurant will have a specific menu for the brunches that are being held while the "Beyond King Tut" immersive experience continues at the SoWa Power Station in Boston. The exhibit opened July 11 and will remain open through Oct. 2. WCVB Channel 5 is the exclusive...
Transforming Boston's Spectacle Island from dump to dazzling
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cleanup of the once-polluted waters ofBoston Harbor revived interest in and opened access to the 34 harbor islands. Spectacle Island was once a polluted mountain of trash. Big Dig dirt — more than 4,000 barge-loads of it — was used to cap the island. The state planted more than 2,000 trees and 26,000 shrubs in fresh soil. Spectacle opened to the public in 2006 and is one of the harbor island’s crown jewels.
Delving into Boston Harbor's dirty history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Harbor is home to some of New England’s most iconic landmarks. The sparkling water and fresh Atlantic breezes provide a respite from hectic city life. But it wasn’t too long ago that the harbor was not a destination or source of much Boston pride.
Bear takes stroll in Middleton, Massachusetts, yard
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Wildlife officials believe numerous bear sightings across Merrimack Valley and the North Shore in the last several weeks are of the same animal. A bear was spotted Monday in a yard in Middleton, Massachusetts. The animal was seen strolling in the backyard of a home on King Street. The animal was also spotted in the Middleton Square area.
Part of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury closed to cars for Open Streets Boston event
BOSTON — For the second time this summer, an Open Streets Boston event was held in the city for free, family-friendly events. A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury between Warren and Dudley streets was closed to motor traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in order to open it up to pedestrian use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking was also banned on that portion of Blue Hill Avenue all day on Saturday.
Whale tangled in fishing line spotted in Boston Harbor
BOSTON — Marine wildlife experts are warning boaters to be on the lookout after an entangled whale was seen in Boston Harbor. Employees of Boston Harbor City Cruises told NewsCenter 5 that they spotted the humpback whale, which was tangled in fishing line, while they were out on the water on Friday.
Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
Dog found dumped in metal crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, on 90-degree day up for adoption, police say
A small dog that was found abandoned in a crate with no water as temperatures soared to 90 degrees in Dedham, Massachusetts, will soon be up for adoption. The dog, a male Pomeranian estimated to be about 3 to 5 years old, was found inside a metal crate on the side of an East Dedham road at about noon on July 23.
Thousands bike through grueling heat for Pan-Mass Challenge cancer care, research fundraiser
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Nearly 6,500 riders took part in this year's Pan-Mass Challenge, a storied fundraiser for cancer research and treatment, despite high heat and humidity. The Pan-Mass Challenge is in its 43rd year and its first year back full-bore since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants in...
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Boston, part of North Shore of Massachusetts
BOSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Boston and parts of the North Shore region of Massachusetts. The warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Sunday and covers north-central Suffolk County, south-central Essex County and east-central Middlesex County. According to...
Olympic medalist takes part in Boston's Swim Across America cancer care fundraiser
BOSTON — For more than 25 years, a Boston swimming event has been raising money for cancer care and research at local facilities. Boston's Swim Across America fundraiser has been benefiting the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and MassGeneral Hospital for Children Cancer Center since 1996. This year's event was held...
Entangled humpback whale in Boston Harbor freed from fishing line
BOSTON — A whale that was spotted in Boston Harbor with fishing gear on its fluke is no longer entangled. Ashlyn DeMilia, a naturalist from New England Aquarium, said she saw the young humpback on Sunday while on a Boston Harbor City Cruises boat and noticed that the blue fishing line that was wrapped on its tail was gone.
Partial closure of Green Line E Branch latest hurdle for MBTA riders
BOSTON — MBTA riders are facing another closure, as part of the Green Line is now closed and under construction for more than two weeks. A partial closure of the Green Line E Branch began Saturday and will stop train service between the Heath Street and Copley stations through Aug. 21. Train service will be replaced with enhanced, parallel Route 39 bus service.
Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures
LEXINGTON, Mass. — A transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire in the Massachusetts town of Lexington on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 shows the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700...
20 cats rescued from flood-ravaged Kentucky up for adoption in Massachusetts
SALEM, Mass. — MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter are welcoming nearly two dozen more cats rescued from shelters in flood-ravaged Kentucky. The latest rescue comes after taking in 150 cats and kittens from Florida, which followed the transport of dozens of Beagles from deplorable conditions at the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia.
'It will be chaos;' Boston mayor Michelle Wu on Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — With a top state lawmaker calling for de facto federal receivership of the MBTA to address a torrent of safety failures, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that the agency needs "a partnership, not a takeover." Wu, who leads the city at the heart of the T's...
Extreme heat, humidity takes toll on firefighters battling blazes in Massachusetts
The high heat and humidity being felt across Massachusetts has made things difficult for firefighters who are out on calls. Stoughton fire Chief Michael Carroll said extra crews were called in to help knock down a three-alarm house fire on Poskus Street. "I had to rotate the crews in a...
2 stabbed in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood, police say
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a double stabbing that happened overnight in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood. Police responded to the scene of the stabbing on Shepherd Avenue, near the intersection of Huntington Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday. According to police, one of the stabbing victims was...
Reading, Massachusetts family raising awareness of neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder
READING, Mass. — A Reading family shared their story in hopes of raising awareness of neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder. "It says I'm the toughest girl " Megan Duff said while showing me the ink that marks her health journey. Her mom Kate Duff said it all started when...
