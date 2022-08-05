ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Boston’s historic Fish Pier has changed with the times, but stays true to its roots

NEEDHAM, Mass. — High-end restaurants, towering glass skyscrapers, and an ever-changing waterfront surround Boston’s Fish Pier, which is still home to 29 maritime-related businesses.Atlantic Coast Seafood has been called the Fish Pier home since 1986. Polka Dog Bakery, which processes seafood into dog treats, is a newer addition to the working waterfront. The Fish Pier is owned by Massport, whose CEO called it "the soul of the Seaport."
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Transforming Boston's Spectacle Island from dump to dazzling

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cleanup of the once-polluted waters ofBoston Harbor revived interest in and opened access to the 34 harbor islands. Spectacle Island was once a polluted mountain of trash. Big Dig dirt — more than 4,000 barge-loads of it — was used to cap the island. The state planted more than 2,000 trees and 26,000 shrubs in fresh soil. Spectacle opened to the public in 2006 and is one of the harbor island’s crown jewels.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Delving into Boston Harbor's dirty history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Harbor is home to some of New England’s most iconic landmarks. The sparkling water and fresh Atlantic breezes provide a respite from hectic city life. But it wasn’t too long ago that the harbor was not a destination or source of much Boston pride.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bear takes stroll in Middleton, Massachusetts, yard

MIDDLETON, Mass. — Wildlife officials believe numerous bear sightings across Merrimack Valley and the North Shore in the last several weeks are of the same animal. A bear was spotted Monday in a yard in Middleton, Massachusetts. The animal was seen strolling in the backyard of a home on King Street. The animal was also spotted in the Middleton Square area.
WCVB

Part of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury closed to cars for Open Streets Boston event

BOSTON — For the second time this summer, an Open Streets Boston event was held in the city for free, family-friendly events. A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury between Warren and Dudley streets was closed to motor traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in order to open it up to pedestrian use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking was also banned on that portion of Blue Hill Avenue all day on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Whale tangled in fishing line spotted in Boston Harbor

BOSTON — Marine wildlife experts are warning boaters to be on the lookout after an entangled whale was seen in Boston Harbor. Employees of Boston Harbor City Cruises told NewsCenter 5 that they spotted the humpback whale, which was tangled in fishing line, while they were out on the water on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood

DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
DANVERS, MA
WCVB

Entangled humpback whale in Boston Harbor freed from fishing line

BOSTON — A whale that was spotted in Boston Harbor with fishing gear on its fluke is no longer entangled. Ashlyn DeMilia, a naturalist from New England Aquarium, said she saw the young humpback on Sunday while on a Boston Harbor City Cruises boat and noticed that the blue fishing line that was wrapped on its tail was gone.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Partial closure of Green Line E Branch latest hurdle for MBTA riders

BOSTON — MBTA riders are facing another closure, as part of the Green Line is now closed and under construction for more than two weeks. A partial closure of the Green Line E Branch began Saturday and will stop train service between the Heath Street and Copley stations through Aug. 21. Train service will be replaced with enhanced, parallel Route 39 bus service.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

20 cats rescued from flood-ravaged Kentucky up for adoption in Massachusetts

SALEM, Mass. — MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter are welcoming nearly two dozen more cats rescued from shelters in flood-ravaged Kentucky. The latest rescue comes after taking in 150 cats and kittens from Florida, which followed the transport of dozens of Beagles from deplorable conditions at the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia.
SALEM, MA
WCVB

2 stabbed in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood, police say

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a double stabbing that happened overnight in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood. Police responded to the scene of the stabbing on Shepherd Avenue, near the intersection of Huntington Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday. According to police, one of the stabbing victims was...
BOSTON, MA

