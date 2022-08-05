Why Ellen Pompeo Is Criticizing 'Grey's Anatomy'

Read on parade.com
John Travolta Remembers Olivia Newton-John in Touching Instagram Post
John Travolta paid tribute to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John who passed away after a decades-long battle with breast cancer on August 8. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever!
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence
Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
Nicole Layog Says Her Treatment of Taylor on 'Big Brother 24' "Breaks Her Heart"
Big Brother’s house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. "Nicole, to quote a Big Brother superfan, Rihanna, right now, you look so dumb right now. Choosing me as your...
Zooey Deschanel and 'Property' Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Celebrate 3 Years Together
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have been dating for three whole years!. The enamored pair took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate the anniversary, which they spent at the Magic Castle private clubhouse in Hollywood, California. "I got the best one 🥰🥰🥰," Deschanel, 42, wrote in her Instagram post, alongside...
Iconic Olivia Newton-John Scene From 'Grease' Trends After Her Death
Immediately following the news that Olivia Newton-John had passed, social media erupted showing endless love to the actress and the exemplary role she played in Grease. Along with her name, "You're the One That I Want" also began trending on Twitter, a nod to the classic song from the film, which she famously performed with costar John Travolta.
The Voice Accident Update! What Really Happened to Finalist Wendy Moten—And How Her Surgery Went!
Update August 8, 2022: We last heard from Wendy Moten last December regarding the surgery she underwent following her fall on The Voice stage during last season’s singing competition, which resulted in a broken right elbow and some fractures in her left wrist. Now the runner-up to Girl Named...
Listen! The 10 Best Olivia Newton-John Songs of All Time
Olivia Newton-John always had a passion for singing. As she told Hoda Kotb in 2021 on Today, “To me singing is my soul,” said the superstar who passed away on August 8, 2022. “I don’t miss the touring, but I do love to sing and write songs.”
Rebecca Hall on Roles: 'I Do Things Because I Want to Understand, or I Want to Find Empathy, or I’m Just Curious'
Rebecca Hall directed the movie Passing and starred in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Now Hall, 40, takes the lead in the psychological thriller Resurrection (currently in theaters and on demand). After a traumatic event that occurred when she was 18, Margaret (Hall) has achieved a successful and balanced life as a single mom. But that carefully tended equilibrium is upended when her past returns in the form of David (Tim Roth), and she must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades.
Doja Cat Debuts Shaved Head, Eyebrows on Instagram Live
Doja Cat completely changed up her look with a drastic new hairstyle. The rap and pop artist announced on Thursday that she is done with having a full head of hair, proving that she was serious about her decision by shaving her locks off. She debuted the new look via...
'AGT' Loser Piff the Magic Dragon Reveals Why He Got Fired Repeatedly in His Early Career
If you loved his blend of comedy and magic on season 10 of America’s Got Talent, you are going to love Piff the Magic Dragon’s new YouTube comedy/magic special, Reptile Dysfunction, which features a special appearance by Penn Jillette. Filmed in the Piff the Magic Dragon Showroom at...
John Legend Reveals the Moment His Friendship With Kanye West Ended
While John Legend used to be close with rapper Kanye West, the two musicians aren't exactly the best of friends anymore. During an appearance on "The Axe Files" podcast on Thursday, Legend, 43, shared a glimpse into what caused his friendship with the Donda rapper to go downhill. "We aren't...
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Posts Cute Reunion With 'Modern Family' TV Husband Eric Stonestreet
Modern Family fans were recently treated to an adorable reunion between everybody’s favorite couple, Cam and Mitchell. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett on the ABC series, shared a sweet TikTok video showing Eric Stonestreet, who starred as Mitchell’s husband on-screen husband Cameron Tucker, visiting and giving his son a funny vocabulary lesson.
Kourtney Kardashian Embraces 'Lake Life' in New Family Vacation Photos
Kourtney Kardashian is making the best of the final few weeks of summer. The reality star took a break from reality with a little lake getaway, but the cameras weren’t too far behind. The 43-year-old shared a handful of photos from the trip to her Instagram page. “i💙lake life,”...
Sadie Sink Almost Lost 'Stranger Things' Role for Being Too Old
Sadie Sink is a major name in Hollywood thanks to Stranger Things, but the actor almost didn't get the breakout role for a silly reason: her age. When Sink auditioned to play Max Mayfield in Season 2 of the hit Netflix show, she was only 14 years old. But according to Sink's new interview with Fashion Magazine, this was older than showrunners wanted.
Kim Kardashian Bashed By Health Experts for Sharing Unrealistic Beauty Standards
Kim Kardashian is once again getting called out for setting the standards too high when it comes to beauty goals. The reality star recently took to social media to share her body fat percentage, which has some health experts shaking their heads. The 41-year-old detailed her experience with a company...
'Alina of Cuba' Producer Calls John Leguizamo 'Culturally Uneducated' For Criticizing James Franco's Casting as Fidel Castro
James Franco's upcoming role as Fidel Castro is causing quite a stir. Alina of Cuba—which is based on Cuban-exile-turned-social-advocate Alina Fernandez, who learns at 10 years old that she is Castro's daughter—producer John Martinez O'Felan is responding to critical commentary about casting Franco, 44, in the indie film—namely those from actor John Leguizamo.
Jennifer Garner Is a Helpful Target Employee in Relatable Instagram Video
Imagine going on a Target run and having Jennifer Garner help you decide on in-store products!. The actress depicted a friendly associate of the famed Bullseye-logo retail chain in a cute, wildly relatable Instagram Reel video shared to her account on Thursday. Acting in a dual-character role for the promotional...
Here's How Much Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hair Cost
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruela in her home state on Saturday. The two said 'I do' at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of family, friends, and of course, RHONJ co-stars. But before they could, Giudice's hair and makeup team had to get to work on her over-the-top look.
Beyoncé’s Mother Reacts to Traffic Reporter Dropping Song Titles During 'Flawless' Segment
Philadelphia traffic reporter Sheila Watko has at least one fan, and it’s Beyoncé’s mother. The NBC10 personality recently wove a whopping 15 of the superstar’s song titles and lyrics into her morning coverage, delighting members of the Beyhive everywhere. "I always appreciate it when you 'Say...
