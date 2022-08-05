ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Ellen Pompeo Is Criticizing 'Grey's Anatomy'

By Carly Silva
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

John Travolta Remembers Olivia Newton-John in Touching Instagram Post

John Travolta paid tribute to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John who passed away after a decades-long battle with breast cancer on August 8. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever!
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence

Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Parade

Iconic Olivia Newton-John Scene From 'Grease' Trends After Her Death

Immediately following the news that Olivia Newton-John had passed, social media erupted showing endless love to the actress and the exemplary role she played in Grease. Along with her name, "You're the One That I Want" also began trending on Twitter, a nod to the classic song from the film, which she famously performed with costar John Travolta.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#Abc#Asian
Parade

Rebecca Hall on Roles: 'I Do Things Because I Want to Understand, or I Want to Find Empathy, or I’m Just Curious'

Rebecca Hall directed the movie Passing and starred in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Now Hall, 40, takes the lead in the psychological thriller Resurrection (currently in theaters and on demand). After a traumatic event that occurred when she was 18, Margaret (Hall) has achieved a successful and balanced life as a single mom. But that carefully tended equilibrium is upended when her past returns in the form of David (Tim Roth), and she must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Doja Cat Debuts Shaved Head, Eyebrows on Instagram Live

Doja Cat completely changed up her look with a drastic new hairstyle. The rap and pop artist announced on Thursday that she is done with having a full head of hair, proving that she was serious about her decision by shaving her locks off. She debuted the new look via...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Posts Cute Reunion With 'Modern Family' TV Husband Eric Stonestreet

Modern Family fans were recently treated to an adorable reunion between everybody’s favorite couple, Cam and Mitchell. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett on the ABC series, shared a sweet TikTok video showing Eric Stonestreet, who starred as Mitchell’s husband on-screen husband Cameron Tucker, visiting and giving his son a funny vocabulary lesson.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sadie Sink Almost Lost 'Stranger Things' Role for Being Too Old

Sadie Sink is a major name in Hollywood thanks to Stranger Things, but the actor almost didn't get the breakout role for a silly reason: her age. When Sink auditioned to play Max Mayfield in Season 2 of the hit Netflix show, she was only 14 years old. But according to Sink's new interview with Fashion Magazine, this was older than showrunners wanted.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

'Alina of Cuba' Producer Calls John Leguizamo 'Culturally Uneducated' For Criticizing James Franco's Casting as Fidel Castro

James Franco's upcoming role as Fidel Castro is causing quite a stir. Alina of Cuba—which is based on Cuban-exile-turned-social-advocate Alina Fernandez, who learns at 10 years old that she is Castro's daughter—producer John Martinez O'Felan is responding to critical commentary about casting Franco, 44, in the indie film—namely those from actor John Leguizamo.
MOVIES
Parade

Here's How Much Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hair Cost

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruela in her home state on Saturday. The two said 'I do' at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of family, friends, and of course, RHONJ co-stars. But before they could, Giudice's hair and makeup team had to get to work on her over-the-top look.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Parade

Parade

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy