Elarbee discusses Vols' left-tackle competition, timeline for decision

You know that college football is almost back when the debates about polls start to pick back up. Today, the first USA Today Coaches Poll of the season was released and the debate immediately started taking place. BYU, despite finishing last season with a 10-3 record, a 6-1 record against Power Five opponents, and returning more production than anyone else in the country, did not make the cut for the initial Top 25. The Cougars were among the 'other schools receiving votes' in this first edition of the poll.

PROVO, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO