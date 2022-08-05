Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech
New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed
Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
Why Carson Strong isn’t a shoo-in to be Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback
When the Eagles signed undrafted quarterback Carson Strong and gave him a contract that included a whopping $320,000, it looked like the rookie had an inside track to be the team’s third-string quarterback. Not so fast. Don’t forget about Reid Sinnett. Through the first couple weeks of training...
Refusal to negotiate settlement of first civil claim ended up costing Deshaun Watson plenty
At some point before March of 2021, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee contacted the representatives of then-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding a civil claim against Watson. It is common if not routine for lawyers to attempt to settle claims before filing them in court. In this case, however, Watson’s camp flatly refused to even talk.
In the Deshaun Watson appeal, will Peter Harvey give the NFL anything other than what the NFL wants?
Commissioner Roger Goodell has decided not to personally handle the appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension, even though the Commissioner had the power to do so under the Personal Conduct Policy. He has instead delegated the matter to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey. There’s no specific deadline for...
Why Lance looks 'different' to Bryant Young in 49ers camp
When the 49ers reported to Santa Clara for the opening of training camp this summer, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bryant Young was there to meet and greet a few of the team's current players. Young previously met quarterback Trey Lance at a fundraising golf event last year in Carmel....
Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through
During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.
Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke...
What advice Bryant Young gave 49ers' Kinlaw ahead of key season
It was probably no coincidence when Bryant Young was recently around the current 49ers, one of the individuals with whom he had a lengthy conversation was Javon Kinlaw. Young set the standard for professionalism, class and drive during his 14 seasons with the 49ers. On Saturday, he delivered an emotional speech upon his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial
Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
Lamar Jackson won’t play in Ravens preseason opener
Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been practicing at Ravens camp despite not having a contract extension yet, but his participation won’t extend to Thursday’s preseason opener against the Titans. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Jackson will be one of the veteran starters who will remain observers this...
Sam Mills’ wife: There can no better place for him to rest than the Hall of Fame
Sam Mills, who died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 45, was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. His widow, Melanie Mills, presented him. “There can be no better place for him to rest than in the Hall of Fame,” Melanie Mills said.
When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can’t trade him?
It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.
Ravens announce contract extension that keeps Justin Tucker in Baltimore through 2027
The Ravens have had the NFL’s best kicker for a decade, and now they’re hoping to lock him in for the rest of his career. Justin Tucker, who had two years left on his old contract, has signed a four-year extension through the 2027 season. The 32-year-old Tucker...
Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz has shown some inaccuracy, but we’re not overly concerned
Descriptions from practice have noted that Wentz will thread some needles, as he’s displayed that he can when he’s at his best. But the quarterback has also missed on his share of throws over the last few weeks. After Washington’s Saturday practice at FedEx Field, head coach Ron...
Justin Tucker ends Ravens practice early with clutch field goal
Ravens coach John Harbaugh found a fun way to put pressure on kicker Justin Tucker at practice on Friday, and Tucker responded by making a clutch field goal. With about 40 minutes left in the Ravens’ scheduled practice, on a hot day with exhausted teammates surrounding him, Tucker was informed that if he made a 46-yard field goal, practice would end immediately. If Tucker missed, the practice would continue.
Why Ward has 'no love' for Rams, ready to play LA in 2022
The Los Angeles Rams and 49ers rivalry continues to grow. After seeing their division rivals win Super Bowl LVI, 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward felt that it was "heartbreaking" to see the Rams win and that there is no love lost between the two teams. "I'm ready to play them,"...
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
Pence to receive plaque, spot on Giants' Wall of Fame in Sept.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have already celebrated Will Clark, Buster Posey, and Matt Cain this season and next week they'll bring back members of the 2012 World Series team. On Monday, they added one more ceremony to the schedule. Hunter Pence will go up on the team's Wall of...
Cliff Branch earns his place in Canton on a bittersweet day for his family
Cliff Branch waited a long time to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He became eligible in 1991. The former Raiders receiver, though, died in 2019, three years before his induction into Canton. His sister, Elaine Anderson, delivered Branch’s acceptance speech Saturday on behalf of all of Branch’s siblings....
