NBC Sports

Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech

New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed

Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
ROSWELL, GA
NBC Sports

Why Lance looks 'different' to Bryant Young in 49ers camp

When the 49ers reported to Santa Clara for the opening of training camp this summer, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bryant Young was there to meet and greet a few of the team's current players. Young previously met quarterback Trey Lance at a fundraising golf event last year in Carmel....
NFL
NBC Sports

Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through

During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What advice Bryant Young gave 49ers' Kinlaw ahead of key season

It was probably no coincidence when Bryant Young was recently around the current 49ers, one of the individuals with whom he had a lengthy conversation was Javon Kinlaw. Young set the standard for professionalism, class and drive during his 14 seasons with the 49ers. On Saturday, he delivered an emotional speech upon his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL
NBC Sports

Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial

Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson won’t play in Ravens preseason opener

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been practicing at Ravens camp despite not having a contract extension yet, but his participation won’t extend to Thursday’s preseason opener against the Titans. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Jackson will be one of the veteran starters who will remain observers this...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can’t trade him?

It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.
NFL
NBC Sports

Justin Tucker ends Ravens practice early with clutch field goal

Ravens coach John Harbaugh found a fun way to put pressure on kicker Justin Tucker at practice on Friday, and Tucker responded by making a clutch field goal. With about 40 minutes left in the Ravens’ scheduled practice, on a hot day with exhausted teammates surrounding him, Tucker was informed that if he made a 46-yard field goal, practice would end immediately. If Tucker missed, the practice would continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Why Ward has 'no love' for Rams, ready to play LA in 2022

The Los Angeles Rams and 49ers rivalry continues to grow. After seeing their division rivals win Super Bowl LVI, 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward felt that it was "heartbreaking" to see the Rams win and that there is no love lost between the two teams. "I'm ready to play them,"...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN

Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Pence to receive plaque, spot on Giants' Wall of Fame in Sept.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have already celebrated Will Clark, Buster Posey, and Matt Cain this season and next week they'll bring back members of the 2012 World Series team. On Monday, they added one more ceremony to the schedule. Hunter Pence will go up on the team's Wall of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cliff Branch earns his place in Canton on a bittersweet day for his family

Cliff Branch waited a long time to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He became eligible in 1991. The former Raiders receiver, though, died in 2019, three years before his induction into Canton. His sister, Elaine Anderson, delivered Branch’s acceptance speech Saturday on behalf of all of Branch’s siblings....
NFL

