ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Five dead, 8 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Los Angeles

By Andrew Blankstein
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 6

BLK GRL MAGIC
4d ago

OMG 😳 I seen the footage on the news.. this woman literally ran through the intersection without braking 🤦🏽‍♀️… it’s bad enough that she was coming down that hill doing at least 65 to 70 miles per hr😩…RIP 2 THA LIVES THAT WE’RE LOST🕊…so sad 😞 please everyone be safe 🙏🏾

Reply
8
Joshua Prough
4d ago

self entitled red light runners and brainless drivers. I drive for a living and see these poor excuses of drivers everyday

Reply
11
rickey
4d ago

These wako people involved in these accidents, are they supposedly on a suicide mission or they care nothing about safety on the streets nowadays Running through intersections with no brakes applied?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
850wftl.com

Nurse kills six in deadly LA car crash

(Los Angeles, CA) — 37-year-old nurse, Nicole Lorraine Linton, is facing multiple vehicular manslaughter charges after a fatal accident Thursday that took the lives of 6, including an unborn baby. Police say the traveling nurse from Texas may have been drunk and upset after having a fight with her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
NBC News

Anne Heche has fallen into a coma and is in 'extremely critical condition' after a fiery crash

After being involved in a fiery car accident on Friday, Anne Heche’s condition has been described as “extreme” by members of her team. An update from a spokesperson about the 53-year-old actor clarified, “Despite previous reports that Heche was stable, shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
paininthepass.info

Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 138 Sunday Afternoon

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people injured after a two-pickup truck accident in Phelan Sunday afternoon when a witness said a truck veered into oncoming traffic. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a sliver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Highway 138 at Eaglestone Lane just before Hess Road. The crash was reported at about 3:27pm Sunday August 7, 2022.
PHELAN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Mercedes Benz
KTLA

1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials

One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Found Fatally Shot in Intersection in Fontana

A driver in Fontana was found fatally shot in their car Monday morning. Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of an intersection with the driver unresponsive inside. The car was stopped at Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. When another driver passed by...
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in lake at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD – Authorities have finally released the identity of a man found dead in the lake at SoFi Stadium July 6. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was identified after it took authorities a month to locate his next of kin. His cause of death was not identified as a drowning. It...
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Santa Clarita Radio

Multi-Vehicle Crash Impacts Traffic Through Castaic

A multi-vehicle crash impacted traffic through Castaic Sunday. Around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At least four vehicles were involved, according to...
CASTAIC, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver in fatal crash that killed six, injured eight

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified Nicole Linton, a registered nurse licensed to practice in California. and Texas, as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash in Windsor Hills. The pregnant woman who died was identified Friday by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Aaron Begnaud Dead after Multi-Car Crash on Highway 79 [San Jacinto, CA]

Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision near Gilman Springs Road. The incident happened on July 26th, at around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gilman Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including Begnaud’s vehicle, a semi-truck and another vehicle, collided. As a result, three people sustained minor to severe injuries.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home

LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
NBC News

NBC News

429K+
Followers
52K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy