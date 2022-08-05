Flagler School Board, County Commission Candidates Assemble for Forum

Read on newsdaytonabeach.com
newsdaytonabeach.com
Volusia County Council Meeting Grows Hostile Over Environmental Meeting
Tensions flared at Tuesday's Volusia County Council meeting, particularly between Councilmen Jeff Brower and Ben Johnson. The debate centered around a planned meeting at Daytona Beach's Ocean Center to discuss the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a conservation area which is set to grow thanks to new federal money. The meeting was...
flaglerlive.com
Developments Would Halt in Flagler, Devastating Economy, If County Voids School-Planning Accord
At its May 2 meeting, a 4-1 majority of the Flagler County Commission (with Andy Dance in dissent) voted to have the county bail from a 14-year-old agreement with the school board and three cities that controlled, in part, how school construction is planned and financed in tandem with new development. The commission’s 120-day notice meant that the county would be out of the agreement by Sept. 1.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Amid Controversy, National Association of Counties Appoints Joe Mullins to Committee Positions
Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins was appointed to serve on two committees for the National Association of Counties (NACo), the county announced Thursday. The Membership Standing Committee and Rural Action Caucus will now both feature Mullins. The announcement drew surprise from some within the community, as it comes in the...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
ormondbeachobserver.com
'From the best county to the best city': Ormond Beach's new fire chief is here
There's a new fire chief in town. Howard Bailey officially begun his leadership at the Ormond Beach Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 1. As the former chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue, an agency he spent the last 30 years working for, he already knows the city well. And he said he's looking forward to learning more, and getting closer to the community thanks to the department's smaller size. Volusia County has 21 fire stations; Ormond has four.
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Johnson raises racial allegations against Becker on social media
Apopka social media is currently embroiled in a surprising accusation leveled by Lynetta Johnson, a candidate for Seat #3 on the Apopka City Commission, against her opponent, former Commissioner Kyle Becker. Johnson posted the following statement on her campaign Facebook page at approximately noon today:. "Politics, Politicians, & "Wanna Be"...
WESH
Dem says Seminole County supervisor of elections is not making early voting available enough
Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson and his staff tested the machines that will be used for collecting ballots during early voting. But that voting doesn't start in Seminole until Aug. 13, while other counties are beginning Monday. "Seminole County voters are being shortchanged," Lynn Dictor, chair of the...
flaglerlive.com
Massive Erosion Strikes North and South of Pier; Flagler Beach Commission Calls Emergency Meeting
It was a familiar sight six years ago when Hurricane Matthew’s surge sheared off colossal segments of sand from Flagler’s shore. But there’s been no storms to do this to the beach from the Flagler Beach pier north, for several blocks. There’s been no tropical storm, no Nor’easter, no severe storms. Just tides. Now the beach is all but gone, leaving nothing between waves and cliffs at high tide.
newsdaytonabeach.com
City of Edgewater Proposes $50 Fire Assessment Tax
EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater City Council is moving forward with a proposed $50 fee to property owners to fund the city's fire services. It would be a flat fee, as opposed to one indexed to property value or other economic factors. Each property owner in Edgewater would pay the...
villages-news.com
Villagers reject attorney’s opinion they must pay for water tower and windmill
Residents are rejecting an attorney’s opinion they must pay for the replacement of an ornamental water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square. Attorney Kevin Stone on Friday released a memo outlining his opinion on the replacement of the water tower and windmill, which were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season as their rotting wood bases made them a safety threat.
palmcoastobserver.com
Bunnell Police Department holds supply drive for Bunnell Elementary School
In support of Bunnell Elementary School, the Bunnell Police Department is hosting a school supply drive now through Aug. 10. Donations can be dropped off at the police station, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 14, behind the Flagler Government Services building. “We ask the entire community to come together to...
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
wlrn.org
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
Calls for justice after Florida man forcibly arrested during traffic stop in Camden County Georgia
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Warning - Body camera footage includes strong language. The NAACP and community leaders are calling for Police Accountability after they claim a Camden County Sheriff's Deputy Unlawfully Arrested a man during traffic stop. Leaders say Scunickenyatta Jenkins, a Daytona Beach man, may have suffered a...
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
click orlando
Soft sand restricts beach driving, causes big problems in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Before you hit the beach in Volusia County this weekend, make sure you have a plan for off-beach parking if you don’t have a four-wheel drive car. Beach safety officials said they are running into major problems with cars getting stuck with the sand being even softer than usual this time of year.
click orlando
Man steals construction equipment, causes $10K in damage, Flagler deputies say
BEVERLY BEACH, Fla. – A man is accused of entering a construction site and stealing equipment to “go on a joy ride” Saturday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Randy Wealand, 56, was arrested after stealing a $60,000 JLG Lull forklift. He...
Former teacher runs program to help students from low-income families succeed
SANFORD, Fla. — A former teacher is now running a program to make sure kids who come from families struggling financially don’t struggle in school or in their future. The “Midway Safe Harbor Program” exposes more than 100 local children to new experiences, including trips, new meals and academic challenges.
villages-news.com
She should have checked the rules first
Had Erin Kellett checked with the HOA before having her “murals” painted, she could have saved herself a lot of grief and a lot of money. They obviously violate HOA rules, and her neighbors clearly don’t like them. Sometimes living in an HOA community can seem restrictive, but it’s a fact of our lives, and giving one person an “exception” means letting everyone else do as they please to the detriment of the community.
