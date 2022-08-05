ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Flagler School Board, County Commission Candidates Assemble for Forum

By Chris Gollon
 4 days ago
Volusia County Council Meeting Grows Hostile Over Environmental Meeting

Tensions flared at Tuesday's Volusia County Council meeting, particularly between Councilmen Jeff Brower and Ben Johnson. The debate centered around a planned meeting at Daytona Beach's Ocean Center to discuss the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a conservation area which is set to grow thanks to new federal money. The meeting was...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Developments Would Halt in Flagler, Devastating Economy, If County Voids School-Planning Accord

At its May 2 meeting, a 4-1 majority of the Flagler County Commission (with Andy Dance in dissent) voted to have the county bail from a 14-year-old agreement with the school board and three cities that controlled, in part, how school construction is planned and financed in tandem with new development. The commission’s 120-day notice meant that the county would be out of the agreement by Sept. 1.
'From the best county to the best city': Ormond Beach's new fire chief is here

There's a new fire chief in town. Howard Bailey officially begun his leadership at the Ormond Beach Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 1. As the former chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue, an agency he spent the last 30 years working for, he already knows the city well. And he said he's looking forward to learning more, and getting closer to the community thanks to the department's smaller size. Volusia County has 21 fire stations; Ormond has four.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Developing Story: Johnson raises racial allegations against Becker on social media

Apopka social media is currently embroiled in a surprising accusation leveled by Lynetta Johnson, a candidate for Seat #3 on the Apopka City Commission, against her opponent, former Commissioner Kyle Becker. Johnson posted the following statement on her campaign Facebook page at approximately noon today:. "Politics, Politicians, & "Wanna Be"...
APOPKA, FL
Massive Erosion Strikes North and South of Pier; Flagler Beach Commission Calls Emergency Meeting

It was a familiar sight six years ago when Hurricane Matthew’s surge sheared off colossal segments of sand from Flagler’s shore. But there’s been no storms to do this to the beach from the Flagler Beach pier north, for several blocks. There’s been no tropical storm, no Nor’easter, no severe storms. Just tides. Now the beach is all but gone, leaving nothing between waves and cliffs at high tide.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
City of Edgewater Proposes $50 Fire Assessment Tax

EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater City Council is moving forward with a proposed $50 fee to property owners to fund the city's fire services. It would be a flat fee, as opposed to one indexed to property value or other economic factors. Each property owner in Edgewater would pay the...
EDGEWATER, FL
Villagers reject attorney’s opinion they must pay for water tower and windmill

Residents are rejecting an attorney’s opinion they must pay for the replacement of an ornamental water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square. Attorney Kevin Stone on Friday released a memo outlining his opinion on the replacement of the water tower and windmill, which were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season as their rotting wood bases made them a safety threat.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Bunnell Police Department holds supply drive for Bunnell Elementary School

In support of Bunnell Elementary School, the Bunnell Police Department is hosting a school supply drive now through Aug. 10. Donations can be dropped off at the police station, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 14, behind the Flagler Government Services building. “We ask the entire community to come together to...
BUNNELL, FL
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real

Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
OCALA, FL
Housing
She should have checked the rules first

Had Erin Kellett checked with the HOA before having her “murals” painted, she could have saved herself a lot of grief and a lot of money. They obviously violate HOA rules, and her neighbors clearly don’t like them. Sometimes living in an HOA community can seem restrictive, but it’s a fact of our lives, and giving one person an “exception” means letting everyone else do as they please to the detriment of the community.
THE VILLAGES, FL

