Reno, NV

Reno under flash flood threat; doubles year-to-date precipitation

By Faith Evans, Reno Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

Reno might record its wettest August ever from storms this week.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has recorded 1.44 inches of rain with more coming down, according to the National Weather Service. The airport shattered its daily record on Wednesday with 1.22 inches of rain and more than doubled its year-to-date precipitation.

It's already the fourth wettest August on record. August 1965 currently holds first place with 1.65 inches of precipitation.

“We are expecting thunderstorms today with potential for heavy to torrential rainfall," Zach Polby, a forecaster with the NWS said Thursday morning.

Reno and surrounding areas are on a flood watch until Friday evening.

Polby said that residents living near or below burn scar areas should be on high alert. Land cleared by fires is most susceptible to flash flooding.

In case of flooding, he added, residents should not drive on submerged roadways.

“You really don’t know how deep (the water) is or if the road is still intact,” he said.

According to the NWS area forecast discussion, storms are more likely along US 395 and eastward and south of Interstate 80.

Despite showers and storms through Friday, Reno is expecting a sunny weekend with daytime temperatures in the low 90s. The NWS says that more storms and rain are possible next week.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno under flash flood threat; doubles year-to-date precipitation

matadornetwork.com

Watch People Race Camels, Ostriches, and Zebras at This Wild Small-Town Nevada Event

Many people’s perception of the Nevada desert is limited to a single city illuminated by neon and dripping with vice. Far to the south by the border with Arizona, however, you’ll find a scene that feels more like the sands of Saudi Arabia than a corner of Nevada. On the second weekend of September in the small historic mining town of Virginia City, camels, zebras, and ostriches descend on the desert and compete for glory at the International Camel & Ostrich Races.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Summer 2022's hot new trend: floating food in wine | Reno Memo

Get six months of RGJ.com for just a buck! What's the hottest trend for alcoholic beverages this summer? Accidentally dropping things in your wine glass and playing it off like it was intentional. "Spicy rosé" -- putting jalapeño slices in your glass of rosé -- is the new "it" drink as of last Wednesday thanks to a TikTok creator. At least one chef/author says the sweet and spicy combo makes sense. ...
RENO, NV
